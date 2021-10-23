T20 World Cup 2021 AUS vs SA and ENG vs WI Live Streaming

AUS vs RSA and ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: The Super-12 round of T20 World Cup 2021 is starting from today. The first match of this round will be played between Australia and South Africa today. In the second round, the teams of England and West Indies will face each other.

Australia will try to learn from the mistakes made in the practice match against India in this match. At the same time, the way South Africa defeated the strong Pakistan team by 6 wickets, their spirits will be high.

Apart from this, in the second match, both England and West Indies teams were seen deviated from some form in the practice match. In such a situation, both these teams would like to find their lost form today.

When and where will these matches take place?

Let us tell you that the first match of today’s day will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Australia and South Africa will face each other in this match. The toss of this match will be at 3 pm and the live action will start from 3.30 pm.

The second match will be played between England and West Indies at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The toss of this match will be 7 settled and the live action will start at 7.30 pm.

How to watch live streaming of the match?

You can watch the live telecast of both these matches on various networks of Star Sports including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD. You will get live streaming of these matches on Hotstar. At the same time, you can also stay connected to Jansatta.com for live updates.