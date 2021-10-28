T20 World Cup 2021 Do or die for defending champions West Indies vs Bangladesh team will out race of title as soon as lost match preview time telecast live streaming

There are two matches in the ICC T20 World Cup on 29 October 2021. The first match is between Group One teams Bangladesh and West Indies in Super-12. It will be a fight or die for both the defending champions West Indies and Bangladesh, stricken by two consecutive defeats. Actually, the losing team’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals in this match will almost be over.

Kieron Pollard-led West Indies have lost to England and South Africa in the tournament. Bangladesh has been defeated by England and Sri Lanka. In such a situation, both these teams now need a win to keep the hopes of reaching the semi-finals alive.

West Indies need to address their batting weaknesses. Against England, his team was bundled out for just 55 runs. All his batsmen gave their wickets in reward. Instead of stealing a couple of runs on a slow pitch, he focused on playing big shots.

The two-time champion then changed his attitude slightly in the second match. Lendl Simmons was given the task of setting up the innings. However, he played a very slow innings. He scored 16 runs off 35 balls. This increased the pressure on the team. Due to this other batsmen like Evin Lewis had to lose their wickets by playing risky shots.

West Indies lost eight wickets in 64 runs between the 11th and 20th over and failed to make a big total. Roston Chase can be taken in place of Simmons in the next match. Chase scored an unbeaten 54 in the warm-up match against Afghanistan. He is also a useful bowler. He can provide options to the team in the spin department.

West Indies have been strengthened by the addition of Jason Holder to the team. Holder performed well with both bat and ball in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The conditions in the UAE, however, are not conducive to the ‘big hitter’ of the West Indies. West Indies have played in the last seven matches in the UAE, they have not won. These include both the pre-tournament practice matches.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, is used to playing on such wickets. However, he has so far failed to take advantage of it. Bangladesh, which entered the tournament as the sixth-ranked team after defeating teams such as New Zealand and Australia, has lacked consistency. He has won only two of his last five matches.

Bangladesh have talented batsmen in the form of Mohammad Naeem, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim, but they have failed to contribute collectively. There was a lack of discipline in his bowling. They need to perform better. The role of its spinners will be crucial against the West Indies.

The two teams are as follows: West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Akil Hossain.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (Captain), Liton Das, Mohammad Naeem, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Noorul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Shorful Islam.

This match is to be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST. Toss time is 3:00 PM. The live coverage of the match can be seen on various Star Sports channels Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. For that you have to take subscription.