T20 World Cup 2021: England Umpires ICC gave a big punishment, due to this he was out of the whole tournament

The ICC has sacked England umpire Michael Gough from the entire tournament for violating the bio-bubble rules. Last week he was suspended and quarantined for 6 days after being found guilty.

England umpire Michael Gough has been dropped by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from the ongoing T20 World Cup. Let us tell you that he had violated the bio-bubble rule of the tournament a few days ago. Due to which he was first suspended for 6 days but after that the ICC took the decision to exclude him from the entire tournament.

In fact, on Friday last week, 41-year-old umpire Gow came out of the hotel without approval and met people. He broke the bio-bubble of the tournament and met the people while walking out. After which he was quarantined, suspending him for the first 6 days.

The ICC said in its statement, “Umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed for the remainder of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 for a breach of the Bio-Bubble Rules.”

It is worth noting that Gau was to play the role of umpire in the match between India and New Zealand in Dubai but he was removed after violating the rules. He was officiated by Marais Erasmus of South Africa. In this match, India had to face defeat by 8 wickets.

Former Durham batsman Michael Gough is currently considered one of the best umpires in international cricket. He has played in 67 First Class and 49 List A career matches. Apart from this, he has officiated at the international level in 22 Tests, 65 ODIs and 17 T20 matches so far.

Michael Gough was also to officiate in Sri Lanka-West Indies on November 4, Australia-West Indies on November 6 and Afghanistan-New Zealand on November 7. However, his replacement has not yet been announced for these matches.