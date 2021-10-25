t20 world cup 2021 india vs pakistan Shoaib Akhtar taunts Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan victory Indian legend replied like this Watch Video

Shoaib Akhtar has trolled Harbhajan Singh for India’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. However, the Indian legend has also responded to the Rawalpindi Express i.e. the former Pakistan fast bowler in the same manner. Pakistan won by 10 wickets against India on the night of 24 October 2021 in Dubai. This is Pakistan’s first win against India in the World Cup in 29 years.

Shoaib Akhtar tweeted and asked, ‘Where are you yaar Harbhajan Singh.’ Akhtar then shared a video. In this he asked Harbhajan Singh, ‘Bhajji still wants a walkover? Do not want? Well come on, what can you do man, relax man, enjoy the day and tolerate.’

Actually, in a show before the match, Harbhajan Singh had said that Pakistan’s team never survives against India in the World Cup, so Pakistan’s team should give India a walkover. . Harbhajan Singh told Shoaib Akhtar, you will play against us and then you will lose, because the Pakistan team led by Babar Azam has no chance of victory. Our team is very strong and will blow you away.

However, after the match, Harbhajan Singh replied to Akhtar in his own style. In response to Akhtar’s tweet, Harbhajan wrote, ‘Ok ok ok… congrats to you guys… I am right here. … see you. We will discuss this game… you enjoy the win.’ At the same time, Harbhajan Singh, commenting on the tweet on Shoaib Akhtar’s video, wrote, ‘Congratulations guys on your victory. You guys played better….

Chasing the target, the Pakistan team scored 152 runs in 17.5 overs without losing a wicket and won the match. Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 79 and Babar Azam remained unbeaten on 68.