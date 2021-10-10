T20 World Cup 2021: Ishan Kishan said Virat Kohli already told him to open in world cup

New Delhi: Now only 8 days are left for the start of T20 World Cup 2021. Team India has the best chance to win this big tournament. India has many players for every place in the team for the World Cup and they are all in deadly form. It is believed that KL Rahul can open with Rohit Sharma in the entire World Cup, but captain Virat Kohli has a different plan.

Kohli entrusted this player with the responsibility

In fact, while being selected for the World Cup team, Virat Kohli had told young batsman Ishan Kishan that he could be entrusted with the opening with Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians’ young batsman Ishan Kishan has said that he is ready to open the innings whenever he is asked. Ishaan said that the inspiration he got from Indian skipper Virat Kohli is making it easier for him to bat at the top of the order.

Kohli already said this thing

On the role of opening, Ishaan said, ‘I was focusing on one point at a time. I love to open and that’s what Kohli bhai said. He said that you have been selected as an opener and you have to be ready for it. One thing is almost clear from this that Rahul can play in the middle order. Along with Rohit, Ishaan has also opened in the second phase of IPL and his bat is roaring fiercely at this place.

bat against Hyderabad

Ishan scored 84 runs in 32 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021 match on Friday and contributed significantly in taking the team to a strong score of 235 runs. However, even the win against Hyderabad could not take Mumbai to the playoffs and on the basis of net run rate, Mumbai’s journey came to a halt in the group stage itself. He said, ‘Scoring runs is good for me and the team. I wanted to give a good touch before the World Cup. I was positive and our target was to score 250-260 runs.

Career started in the best way

Ishaan Kishan started his international career in a very spectacular way. He had scored a fifty against England in T20 even before his career. Not only this, recently against Sri Lanka, Ishan also scored a fifty on his ODI debut. This young batsman has the power to snatch the match from the team in just 3-4 overs in the top order.