T20 World Cup 2021 Jos Buttler hit 1st century of tournament flurry of records England consecutive 4th victory Confirmed place in semi-finals England vs Sri Lanka

Jos Buttler was a part of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He played 7 matches in the tournament. In this, he scored 254 runs at an average of 36.28. He also had a century (124 runs) in this.

Jos Buttler scored his maiden T20 International century on Monday, November 1, 2021, in Sharjah with a brilliant display of T20 batting. With this, the England batsman became the first batsman to reach triple digits in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Man of the match Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 101 off 67 balls against Sri Lanka in the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. His innings is also special because he scored only 24 runs in the first 30 balls, but he scored 77 runs in the subsequent 37 balls.

Jos Buttler became the first England men’s team batsman to score a century in all three formats of international cricket. He also became the second England batsman after Alex Hales to score a century in the T20 World Cup. With this century, Jos Buttler also joined the club of ICC T20 World Cup century-scorers Chris Gayle (2), Ahmed Shehzad, Alex Hales, Mahela Jayawardene, Brendon McCullum, Suresh Raina and Tamim Iqbal.

On a pitch where it was not easy for England to score runs, Buttler carried his innings brilliantly. He completed his fifty in 45 balls. It was his slowest fifty in T20 Internationals, but he completed his next half-century in just 21 balls.

Jos Buttler hit 6 sixes and 6 fours during his century. England won by 26 runs against Sri Lanka on the back of Jos Buttler’s innings. This is his fourth consecutive win. With this his semi-final seat was confirmed.

Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl. Batting first, England scored 163 for 6 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Sri Lanka’s innings was reduced to 137 runs in 19 overs. Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan took 2 wickets each for England. Chris Woakes and Liam Livingstone managed to take 1-1 wickets.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the highest scorer for Sri Lanka. He scored 34 runs in 21 balls with the help of 3 fours and a six. Apart from them, captain Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 26-26 runs. Charit Asalanka contributed 21 and Avishka Fernando contributed 13 runs.

Earlier, England got off to a bad start. He had lost three wickets for 35 runs. After this Buttler scored an unbeaten 101 and Eoin Morgan scored 40 runs in 36 balls. Both took England out of the initial blow by scoring 112 runs in 78 balls for the fourth wicket.

Sri Lanka had a very poor start too. His three wickets fell within 31 balls when 34 runs were on the score board. Pathum Nisanka (1) was run out on the third ball. Kusal Perera (seven) and Charit Asalanka (21) were sent to the pavilion by leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Avishka Fernando (13) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (26) shared a 23-run partnership but Chris Jordan broke the partnership by dismissing Fernando in the ninth over. Sri Lanka needed 98 runs in 10 overs.

Rajapaksa tried to ease the pressure by hitting Woakes for four consecutive sixes, but was out on the next ball. Since then it has become difficult for Sri Lanka to make a comeback. Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (34) and captain Dasun Shanaka (26) tried.

Sri Lanka needed 51 runs in the last 5 overs. 10 runs came off Jordan’s 16th over. After this, Liam Livingstone broke the partnership and ended the hopes of a return to Sri Lanka. Earlier, England had lost the wicket of opener Jason Roy (nine) in the second over.

Leg spinner de Silva took three wickets for 21 runs. De Silva scored a hat-trick in the match against South Africa. England quickly lost two more wickets. David Malan (six) was first dismissed by Dushmanta Chamira in the third over, while Jonny Bairstow (0) was dismissed leg before by de Silva two overs later. Sri Lanka got this success on review.

Meanwhile, Butler tried to increase the run-rate. England had scored just 47 runs in the first ten overs. Buttler started opening his hands after the tenth over. He scored 14 runs in the 13th over of Chamika Karunaratna. He hit a six in the deep after hitting a four at mid-on.

Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara scored 22 runs in the 15th over, in which Buttler hit two sixes and Morgan one six. Butler’s aggressive play continued even after Morgan was dismissed. He completed his century by hitting Chamira for a six. England scored 58 runs for the loss of one wicket in the last five overs.