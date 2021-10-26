T20 World Cup 2021 Quinton de Kock refuses to knee not accept decision of South Africa Board Can be out of whole world cup west indies wi vs sa

Earlier, the Indian team also protested against racism by kneeling under the ‘Black Lives Matter’ global campaign before the match against Pakistan on Sunday. After the match, Virat Kohli had said that he had received instructions from the team management to do so.

South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock, who was part of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, is in danger of being ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup. Actually, the Cricket Board of South Africa has made it mandatory for all its players to sit on the knee before the match. The board is doing this to show its support against apartheid.

After this Quinton de Kock refused to play the match. Since, the South African Cricket Board has directed its players to kneel down to support the anti-racism movement ahead of all their matches in the T20 World Cup. In such a situation, there is little hope of Quinton de Kock playing in the other remaining matches of the World Cup.

CSA unanimously agreed on the evening of Monday, 25 October 2021, that all South African players will kneel before the start of the rest of the matches. “After considering all relevant issues, the Board is of the view that given the history of South Africa, a united and sustained protest against racism is warranted,” the board said.

Quinton de Kock has previously refused to show solidarity against apartheid. He says that every person has his own opinion. No one can be forced to do any work.

However, it is not yet clear why Quinton de Kock has refused to play this match. After the toss, captain Temba Bavuma said that Quinton de Kock is not playing due to personal reasons.

The South African Board had issued an order on 25 November 2020. In that order, the players were given 3 options, through which they can give their support against racism.

One-players could sit on their knees. Second- could stand up with his fists raised. Third- could stand in the posture of caution. After this, all the players in the Test series had opposed racism by accepting one or the other of these methods. Dekock was still seen standing in a normal posture with his hands back.

Deacock declined to give reasons for doing so in an online press conference on 12 June 2021. Deacock said, ‘I have personal reasons. I will keep them to myself. This is my personal opinion. It is everyone’s own decision. No one can force anyone to do anything. That’s the way I look at things.

Quinton de Kock’s performance in T20 format is very good. The 28-year-old left-handed batsman has scored 7051 runs in 234 matches at an average of 34. It also includes his 4 centuries and 44 half-centuries. He has a strike rate of 138.

