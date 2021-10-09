T20 World Cup 2021: Rahul Chahar can create problems for Virat Kohli in upcoming World Cup |

New Delhi: T20 World Cup 2021 will be played in UAE and Oman from 17th of this month. For this big tournament, BCCI announced Team India only last month. Let us tell you that everyone was quite surprised about the selection of some players in the World Cup team. There are also some players who have made a big mistake by giving a chance to the selectors.

The performance of this player increased the tension

Young spinner Rahul Chahar was given a place in Team India for the World Cup. But in the second half of the IPL being played in UAE, Rahul’s performance has been very poor. One thing is clear from this that the selectors have made a big mistake by giving them a chance in a tournament like the World Cup. But in the second phase, the bowling of Rahul Chahar has been very simple and he has also looted runs. Alam is even that Mumbai Indians, who made Rahul’s career, also dropped him from their playing 11. Rahul was replaced by Piyush Chawla against Sunrisers Hyderabad yesterday as well.

Big bowlers were thrown out

Surprisingly, Rahul got a place above the legendary bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Another big problem is that Rahul has played only 5 international matches so far and this is very little experience for a stage like the World Cup. Chahal has given a befitting reply to the selectors by performing brilliantly in the second phase of IPL. He is in excellent form at the moment and on the pitches of UAE, he has blown the batsmen’s nose. Not only this, Chahal is the highest wicket-taker for India in T20 cricket.

Changes can happen till October 10

As you all know that before the T20 World Cup, all the countries can make changes in their teams till October 10. In such a situation, Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen once again in place of Rahul Chahar. Chahal has rocked the pitches of UAE, in such a situation, Virat Kohli would like to get his favorite bowler back in the team.

Indian team for world cup

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakraborty, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standby: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar