T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma gave a big update on Hardik Pandya’s bowling | Will Hardik Pandya bowl in T20 World Cup? Rohit Sharma made a big disclosure

New Delhi: Indian selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma was confident that Team India’s dangerous all-rounder Hardik Pandya would bowl in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but it did not happen and now Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma has expressed hope that this player will be played next week before the T20 World Cup. Will start bowling.

Poor form in IPL

Pandya played five matches in the UAE leg of the IPL in which he did not get much success. After the public announcement of the chairman of the selection committee, it seemed that he would bowl but he did not bowl a single over in the meantime. Rohit said after Mumbai’s last match in the IPL, “As far as his (Hardik) bowling is concerned, the physio and trainers are working on his bowling. He hasn’t bowled a single ball yet. We wanted to assess his fitness keeping in mind one match at a time. It is improving day by day. Maybe by next week he can start bowling.

Disappointed in batting too

Pandya also disappointed in batting and scored only 127 runs. During this his average was 14.11 and strike rate was 113.39. Rohit said, ‘As far as his batting is concerned, he will be a little disappointed but he is a great player. He has come out of difficult situations before. He will not be happy with his batting but the team has faith in his abilities. I myself have full faith in his abilities.

Don’t worry about players’ poor form

Rohit is not worried about the form of the Indian players in the Mumbai Indians team, as the T20 World Cup will be a different kind of tournament where a player can get back into the rhythm even during practice. He said, ‘I don’t want to focus too much on what happened in the IPL and what is going to happen in the T20 World Cup. T20 World Cup is a different kind of tournament and franchise cricket is different from that. So you cannot pay too much attention to these aspects. Form matters but teams are different in both the places. So you can’t focus too much on it.’ Apart from Rohit, Mumbai’s Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah are also part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

