T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule, Teams, Scores, and Results, Time Table T20 World Cup 2021

The T20 World cup was said to be planned by the ICC from the 18th of October to the 15th of November 2020. But due to the continuous escalation of the Covid widespread, it was briefly delayed. Sports lovers were profoundly disheartened by this choice of ICC. In the notice of ICC issued in June 2021, it was said that soon the third wave of Covid may come to India. In this manner, the ICC has chosen in its meeting that the T20 World Cup 2021 will be begun in UAE on 17 October 2021.

All the preliminary round matches in this year’s T20 competition will be held in Oman City. All the arrangements are almost total to organize the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It is said that the Games are going to be held within the United Arab Emirates in 2021.

So, now let’s know about the T20 World Cup 2021, the team is included, the schedule of T20 World Cup 2021, the Venue of the World cup, and much more about the game!

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule

It has been a source of hope for cricket enthusiasts for a long time. The government of India finally agreed to make the T20 World Cup a reality. And ICC has also made sure that the T20 World Cup is going to be held in a reliable state. It was mentioned that the most foreign players will be in the team, which will be sponsored by a well-known foreign company. Since ICC wants to make the T20 World Cup successful, it is being informed that 70% of the seats will be allocated to foreign players after knowing T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule.

This is not the first time that the T20 World Cup is held. The world’s best bowlers and batters were playing on the Qyburn lawns of Lord’s in London. The 2011 T20 World Cup was held in South Africa.

T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule | T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule

T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will start from 17 October 2021.

Match No Date Vs 1 17-10-21 Bangladesh vs Scotland 2 17-10-21 Oman vs Papua New Guinea 4 18-10-21 Sri Lanka vs Namibia 3 18-10-21 Ireland vs Netherlands 5 19-10-21 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea 6 19-10-21 Oman vs Bangladesh 7 20-10-21 Namibia vs Netherlands 8 20-10-21 Sri Lanka vs Ireland 9 21-10-21 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea 10 21-10-21 Bangladesh vs Netherlands 11 22-10-21 Namibia vs Ireland 12 22-10-21 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 13 23-10-21 Australia vs South Africa 14 23-10-21 England vs West Indies 15 24-10-21 A1 vs B2 16 24-10-21 india vs pakistan 17 25-10-21 Afghanistan vs B1 18 26-10-21 South Africa vs West Indies 19 26-10-21 Pakistan vs New Zealand 20 27-10-21 England vs B2 21 27-10-21 B1 vs A2 22 28-10-21 Australia vs A1 23 29-10-21 West Indies vs B2 24 29-10-21 Afghanistan vs Pakistan 25 30-10-21 South Africa vs A1 26 30-10-21 England vs Australia 27 31-10-21 Afghanistan vs A2 28 31-10-21 India vs New Zealand 29 01-11-21 England vs A1 30 02-11-21 South Africa vs B2 31 02-11-21 Pakistan vs A2 32 02-11-21 New Zealand vs TBC 33 03-11-21 New Zealand vs B1 34 03-11-21 India vs Afghanistan 35 04-11-21 Australia vs B2 36 04-11-21 West Indies vs A1 37 05-11-21 New Zealand vs A2 38 05-11-21 India vs B1 39 06-11-21 Australia vs West Indies 40 06-11-21 England vs South Africa 41 07-11-21 New Zealand vs Afghanistan 42 07-11-21 Pakistan vs B1 43 08-11-21 India vs A2 Date Team 10 Nov 2021 TBC vs TBC 11 Nov 2021 TBC vs TBC 14 Nov 2021 TBC vs TBC

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: Details

Tournament duration of T20 competition is just 4 weeks.

8 teams are invited to the T20 World Cup 2021.

8 teams are participating in this time.

8 teams from the T20 World Cup will be participating in this time.

7 ODI International teams will be participating in this T20 World Cup.

OIC includes Oman, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore & Turkey.

All Teams in T20 World Cup 2021

The ICC said that 12 teams will participate in the tournament out of which eight countries are likely to participate. It said that countries like the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates will play in the upcoming T20 world cup. It is expected that three other countries will participate in the competition. These countries are Oman, Ireland and Scotland. Other countries are Papua New Guinea, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and more.

Previously It Was Planned For Cricket Stadium. Earlier the ICC has announced that the T20 World Cup would be hosted in the cricket stadium and the cricket stadium will be a significant part of the schedule. Now the tournament is to be arranged in the Cricket stadium. The ICC will continue with the winning idea and is aiming at complete religious harmony between all the participating players and fans.

T20 World Cup 2021 Hosts

It is an unprecedented opportunity to hold T20 tournament within your own country. It is also a period of healthy news for the successful holding of the championship. This has been going on during the last few years. It is said that T20 World Cup 2021 will be a source of enormous work for the preparations of all the leading players for the next games and for the triumph of the winning team in the event. The winners of the present championship will be held in India in 2020. The league matches of T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in India and in UAE.

It is said that the World Cup might be held in India because of the large population of cricket lovers. They are leaving no stone unturned to let their sons play this event. But now, the T2o World Cup 2021 is being held in the UAE and hosted by the BCCI. India was chosen before as the host of World Cup 2021 and now to BCCI. So, no other countries has objected for India being as a host in world cup 2021.

T20 World Cup 2021 Venue

T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule – As of the beginning of the world cup it was said to be held in India in the year 2021, but due to the expected third wave of covid-19 in India, the world cup matches are being held in UAE now. The venue of T20 World Cup 2021 is UAE and has 4 stadiums which include Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Stadium, and Oman Cricket Academy Ground. So, let’s know about the stadiums:

Dubai International Stadium: The ICC tournament will be held in Dubai International Stadium. On the other hand, the city is one of the five nations of the UAE. The stadium is going to be hosting the T20 World Cup on October 17, 2021. The team (MEC) of Dubai International Stadium will be managing the stadium for the international match. Also the other stadium is the Hassan II International Stadium. It is situated in Sharjah City. The stadium is going to be the venue for the T20 Cricket World Cup on October 17, 2021.

Construction: The construction of Dubai International Stadium took approximately twenty months to complete. The capacity of this stadium is 39,000. Although the ICC says that the entire round matches of the T20 World Cup are going to be held in Abu Dhabi.

The wait of cricket fans is reaching the conclusion soon because the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is getting to begin from October 17. The Cricket T20 World Cup was prior put off due to the corona widespread. Initially, the marquee T20 World Cup occasion was planned to begin in 2020. In any case, due to the Covid-19 widespread, it was suspended. Moreover, India was all set to have the tournament.

In any case, the current covid-19 circumstance of India isn’t in full control to have big occasions like T20 World Cup. So rather than India, it’ll take put in UAE and OMAN in an add up to of 4 venues, Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Be that as it may, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will still hold the facilitating rights for the event. Notably, UAE has been hosting big occasions within the pandemic period, so it was the most secure place for hosting the marquee World Cup event.

In this article, let’s talk about the World Cup 2021 schedule, tickets, groups, and team list, and much more related to the World Cup 2021.

T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule

T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule is planned to start on October 17, and the final of the event is all set to take place on November 14. In the interim, the qualifier round of T20 World Cup 2021 will start on October 17 and will end on October 22. Including to it, from the other day, which is October 23, the Super 12 round will start and end on November 8.

Meanwhile, the knock-out round of the T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule will begin on November 10. Strikingly, the primary semi-finals will commence in Abu Dhabi, and the second semi-final will be played in Dubai on November 11.

Moreover, both semi-finals have reserve days. A total of 45 games will be played within the T20 World Cup 2021 and ICC has divided groups into four groups.

So, Schedule of T20 World Cup 2021 – Two groups are for the Super 12s and two groups are for the qualifier stage.

Match No Date Fixture Time (IST) Venue Stage 1 17-Oct Oman vs Papua New Guinea 15:30 Al Almerat, Muscat Round 1 2 17-Oct Bangladesh vs Scotland 19:30 Al Almerat, Muscat Round 1 3 18-Oct Ireland vs the Netherlands 15:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 4 18-Oct Sri Lanka vs Namibia 19:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 5 19-Oct Scotland vs Papua New Guinea 15:30 Al Almerat, Muscat Round 1 6 19-Oct Oman vs Bangladesh 19:30 Al Almerat, Muscat Round 1 7 20-Oct Namibia vs the Netherlands 15:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 8 20-Oct Sri Lanka vs Ireland 19:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 9 21-Oct Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea 15:30 Al Almerat, Muscat Round 1 10 21-Oct Oman vs Scotland 19:30 Al Almerat, Muscat Round 1 11 22-Oct Namibia vs Ireland 15:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 12 22-Oct Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands 19:30 Abu Dhabi Round 1 13 23-Oct Australia vs South Africa 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 14 23-Oct England vs West Indies 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 15 24-Oct A1 vs B2 15:30 Sharjah Super 12 16 24-Oct India vs Pakistan 19:30 Dubai Super 12 17 25-Oct Afghanistan vs B1 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 18 26-Oct South Africa vs West Indies 15:30 Dubai Super 12 19 26-Oct Pakistan vs New Zealand 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 20 27-Oct England vs B2 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 21 27-Oct B1 vs A2 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 22 28-Oct Australia vs A1 19:30 Dubai Super 12 23 29-Oct West Indies vs B2 15:30 Sharjah Super 12 24 29-Oct Afghanistan vs Pakistan 19:30 Dubai Super 12 25 30-Oct South Africa vs A1 15:30 Sharjah Super 12 26 30-Oct England vs Australia 19:30 Dubai Super 12 27 31-Oct Afghanistan vs A2 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 28 31-Oct India vs New Zealand 19:30 Dubai Super 12 29 1-Nov England vs A1 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 30 2-Nov South Africa vs B2 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 31 2-Nov Pakistan vs A2 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 32 3-Nov New Zealand vs B1 15:30 Dubai Super 12 33 3-Nov India vs Afghanistan 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 34 4-Nov Australia vs B2 15:30 Dubai Super 12 35 4-Nov West Indies vs A1 19:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 36 5-Nov New Zealand vs A2 15:30 Sharjah Super 12 37 5-Nov India vs B1 19:30 Dubai Super 12 38 6-Nov Australia vs West Indies 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 39 6-Nov England vs South Africa 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 40 7-Nov New Zealand vs Afghanistan 15:30 Abu Dhabi Super 12 41 7-Nov Pakistan vs B1 19:30 Sharjah Super 12 42 8-Nov India vs A2 19:30 Dubai Super 12 43 10-Nov Semi-Final 1 19:30 Abu Dhabi Playoff 44 11-Nov Semi-Final 2 19:30 Dubai Playoff 45 14-Nov Final 19:30 Dubai Final

T20 World Cup 2021 – Groups and Team list

International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided that 12 groups will be competing within the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In any case, 8 groups have as of now been finalized for the Super12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. In this manner, the remaining 4 groups will be chosen through the qualifier stage of T20 World Cup 2021, which is able to take place from October 17 to October 22, and in add up to, 8 teams will be fighting to induce the remaining 4 slots within the Super12s.

Below is how the cricket teams are placed into groups:

Group B Group A Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team Round 1 Ireland National Cricket Team Scotland National Cricket Team The Netherlands National Cricket Team Papua New Guinea National Cricket Team Nambia National Cricket Team Oman National Cricket Team

*The top two teams from the respective groups go to Super 12s

Group 1 Group 2 England National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team New Zealand National Cricket Team Super 12s South Africa National Cricket Team Pakistan National Cricket Team West Indies National Cricket Team Afghanistan National Cricket Team A1 A2 B2 B1

T20 World Cup 2021 Tickets

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have worked closely with have authorities to make beyond any doubt that fans can enjoy the games live within the stadium in a secure environment by taking after all COVID 19 protocols. Moreover, it has been told that all UAE venues will be operating at roughly 70% of maximum seated capacity.

The beginning cost of tickets is just 10 OMR, and 30 AED in Oman and UAE, and tickets can be acquired on https://www.t20worldcup.com/ticket

Book your Tickets after checking T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule by reading our article.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Super 12’s round full schedule, groups, fixtures, venues, and timings.