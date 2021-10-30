T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule, Teams, Scores, and Results, Time Table T20 World Cup 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
The T20 World cup was said to be planned by the ICC from the 18th of October to the 15th of November 2020. But due to the continuous escalation of the Covid widespread, it was briefly delayed. Sports lovers were profoundly disheartened by this choice of ICC. In the notice of ICC issued in June 2021, it was said that soon the third wave of Covid may come to India. In this manner, the ICC has chosen in its meeting that the T20 World Cup 2021 will be begun in UAE on 17 October 2021.
All the preliminary round matches in this year’s T20 competition will be held in Oman City. All the arrangements are almost total to organize the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It is said that the Games are going to be held within the United Arab Emirates in 2021.
So, now let’s know about the T20 World Cup 2021, the team is included, the schedule of T20 World Cup 2021, the Venue of the World cup, and much more about the game!
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup | T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule
It has been a source of hope for cricket enthusiasts for a long time. The government of India finally agreed to make the T20 World Cup a reality. And ICC has also made sure that the T20 World Cup is going to be held in a reliable state. It was mentioned that the most foreign players will be in the team, which will be sponsored by a well-known foreign company. Since ICC wants to make the T20 World Cup successful, it is being informed that 70% of the seats will be allocated to foreign players after knowing T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule.
This is not the first time that the T20 World Cup is held. The world’s best bowlers and batters were playing on the Qyburn lawns of Lord’s in London. The 2011 T20 World Cup was held in South Africa.
T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule | T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule
T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will start from 17 October 2021.
|Match No
|Date
|Vs
|1
|17-10-21
|Bangladesh vs Scotland
|2
|17-10-21
|Oman vs Papua New Guinea
|4
|18-10-21
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|3
|18-10-21
|Ireland vs Netherlands
|5
|19-10-21
|Scotland vs Papua New Guinea
|6
|19-10-21
|Oman vs Bangladesh
|7
|20-10-21
|Namibia vs Netherlands
|8
|20-10-21
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|9
|21-10-21
|Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea
|10
|21-10-21
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands
|11
|22-10-21
|Namibia vs Ireland
|12
|22-10-21
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|13
|23-10-21
|Australia vs South Africa
|14
|23-10-21
|England vs West Indies
|15
|24-10-21
|A1 vs B2
|16
|24-10-21
|india vs pakistan
|17
|25-10-21
|Afghanistan vs B1
|18
|26-10-21
|South Africa vs West Indies
|19
|26-10-21
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|20
|27-10-21
|England vs B2
|21
|27-10-21
|B1 vs A2
|22
|28-10-21
|Australia vs A1
|23
|29-10-21
|West Indies vs B2
|24
|29-10-21
|Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|25
|30-10-21
|South Africa vs A1
|26
|30-10-21
|England vs Australia
|27
|31-10-21
|Afghanistan vs A2
|28
|31-10-21
|India vs New Zealand
|29
|01-11-21
|England vs A1
|30
|02-11-21
|South Africa vs B2
|31
|02-11-21
|Pakistan vs A2
|32
|02-11-21
|New Zealand vs TBC
|33
|03-11-21
|New Zealand vs B1
|34
|03-11-21
|India vs Afghanistan
|35
|04-11-21
|Australia vs B2
|36
|04-11-21
|West Indies vs A1
|37
|05-11-21
|New Zealand vs A2
|38
|05-11-21
|India vs B1
|39
|06-11-21
|Australia vs West Indies
|40
|06-11-21
|England vs South Africa
|41
|07-11-21
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|42
|07-11-21
|Pakistan vs B1
|43
|08-11-21
|India vs A2
|Date
|Team
|10 Nov 2021
|TBC vs TBC
|11 Nov 2021
|TBC vs TBC
|14 Nov 2021
|TBC vs TBC
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: Details
- Tournament duration of T20 competition is just 4 weeks.
- 8 teams are invited to the T20 World Cup 2021.
- 8 teams are participating in this time.
- 8 teams from the T20 World Cup will be participating in this time.
- 7 ODI International teams will be participating in this T20 World Cup.
- OIC includes Oman, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore & Turkey.
All Teams in T20 World Cup 2021
The ICC said that 12 teams will participate in the tournament out of which eight countries are likely to participate. It said that countries like the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates will play in the upcoming T20 world cup. It is expected that three other countries will participate in the competition. These countries are Oman, Ireland and Scotland. Other countries are Papua New Guinea, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and more.
Previously It Was Planned For Cricket Stadium. Earlier the ICC has announced that the T20 World Cup would be hosted in the cricket stadium and the cricket stadium will be a significant part of the schedule. Now the tournament is to be arranged in the Cricket stadium. The ICC will continue with the winning idea and is aiming at complete religious harmony between all the participating players and fans.
T20 World Cup 2021 Hosts
It is an unprecedented opportunity to hold T20 tournament within your own country. It is also a period of healthy news for the successful holding of the championship. This has been going on during the last few years. It is said that T20 World Cup 2021 will be a source of enormous work for the preparations of all the leading players for the next games and for the triumph of the winning team in the event. The winners of the present championship will be held in India in 2020. The league matches of T20 World Cup 2022 will be played in India and in UAE.
It is said that the World Cup might be held in India because of the large population of cricket lovers. They are leaving no stone unturned to let their sons play this event. But now, the T2o World Cup 2021 is being held in the UAE and hosted by the BCCI. India was chosen before as the host of World Cup 2021 and now to BCCI. So, no other countries has objected for India being as a host in world cup 2021.
T20 World Cup 2021 Venue
T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule – As of the beginning of the world cup it was said to be held in India in the year 2021, but due to the expected third wave of covid-19 in India, the world cup matches are being held in UAE now. The venue of T20 World Cup 2021 is UAE and has 4 stadiums which include Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah Stadium, and Oman Cricket Academy Ground. So, let’s know about the stadiums:
- Dubai International Stadium: The ICC tournament will be held in Dubai International Stadium. On the other hand, the city is one of the five nations of the UAE. The stadium is going to be hosting the T20 World Cup on October 17, 2021. The team (MEC) of Dubai International Stadium will be managing the stadium for the international match. Also the other stadium is the Hassan II International Stadium. It is situated in Sharjah City. The stadium is going to be the venue for the T20 Cricket World Cup on October 17, 2021.
- Construction: The construction of Dubai International Stadium took approximately twenty months to complete. The capacity of this stadium is 39,000. Although the ICC says that the entire round matches of the T20 World Cup are going to be held in Abu Dhabi.
The wait of cricket fans is reaching the conclusion soon because the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is getting to begin from October 17. The Cricket T20 World Cup was prior put off due to the corona widespread. Initially, the marquee T20 World Cup occasion was planned to begin in 2020. In any case, due to the Covid-19 widespread, it was suspended. Moreover, India was all set to have the tournament.
In any case, the current covid-19 circumstance of India isn’t in full control to have big occasions like T20 World Cup. So rather than India, it’ll take put in UAE and OMAN in an add up to of 4 venues, Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Be that as it may, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will still hold the facilitating rights for the event. Notably, UAE has been hosting big occasions within the pandemic period, so it was the most secure place for hosting the marquee World Cup event.
In this article, let’s talk about the World Cup 2021 schedule, tickets, groups, and team list, and much more related to the World Cup 2021.
T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule
T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule is planned to start on October 17, and the final of the event is all set to take place on November 14. In the interim, the qualifier round of T20 World Cup 2021 will start on October 17 and will end on October 22. Including to it, from the other day, which is October 23, the Super 12 round will start and end on November 8.
Meanwhile, the knock-out round of the T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule will begin on November 10. Strikingly, the primary semi-finals will commence in Abu Dhabi, and the second semi-final will be played in Dubai on November 11.
Moreover, both semi-finals have reserve days. A total of 45 games will be played within the T20 World Cup 2021 and ICC has divided groups into four groups.
So, Schedule of T20 World Cup 2021 – Two groups are for the Super 12s and two groups are for the qualifier stage.
|Match No
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
(IST)
|Venue
|Stage
|1
|17-Oct
|Oman vs Papua New Guinea
|15:30
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|Round 1
|2
|17-Oct
|Bangladesh vs Scotland
|19:30
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|Round 1
|3
|18-Oct
|Ireland vs the Netherlands
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Round 1
|4
|18-Oct
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Round 1
|5
|19-Oct
|Scotland vs Papua New Guinea
|15:30
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|Round 1
|6
|19-Oct
|Oman vs Bangladesh
|19:30
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|Round 1
|7
|20-Oct
|Namibia vs the Netherlands
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Round 1
|8
|20-Oct
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Round 1
|9
|21-Oct
|Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea
|15:30
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|Round 1
|10
|21-Oct
|Oman vs Scotland
|19:30
|Al Almerat, Muscat
|Round 1
|11
|22-Oct
|Namibia vs Ireland
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Round 1
|12
|22-Oct
|Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Round 1
|13
|23-Oct
|Australia vs South Africa
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|14
|23-Oct
|England vs West Indies
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|15
|24-Oct
|A1 vs B2
|15:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|16
|24-Oct
|India vs Pakistan
|19:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|17
|25-Oct
|Afghanistan vs B1
|19:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|18
|26-Oct
|South Africa vs West Indies
|15:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|19
|26-Oct
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|19:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|20
|27-Oct
|England vs B2
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|21
|27-Oct
|B1 vs A2
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|22
|28-Oct
|Australia vs A1
|19:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|23
|29-Oct
|West Indies vs B2
|15:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|24
|29-Oct
|Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|19:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|25
|30-Oct
|South Africa vs A1
|15:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|26
|30-Oct
|England vs Australia
|19:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|27
|31-Oct
|Afghanistan vs A2
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|28
|31-Oct
|India vs New Zealand
|19:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|29
|1-Nov
|England vs A1
|19:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|30
|2-Nov
|South Africa vs B2
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|31
|2-Nov
|Pakistan vs A2
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|32
|3-Nov
|New Zealand vs B1
|15:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|33
|3-Nov
|India vs Afghanistan
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|34
|4-Nov
|Australia vs B2
|15:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|35
|4-Nov
|West Indies vs A1
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|36
|5-Nov
|New Zealand vs A2
|15:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|37
|5-Nov
|India vs B1
|19:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|38
|6-Nov
|Australia vs West Indies
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|39
|6-Nov
|England vs South Africa
|19:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|40
|7-Nov
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|15:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Super 12
|41
|7-Nov
|Pakistan vs B1
|19:30
|Sharjah
|Super 12
|42
|8-Nov
|India vs A2
|19:30
|Dubai
|Super 12
|43
|10-Nov
|Semi-Final 1
|19:30
|Abu Dhabi
|Playoff
|44
|11-Nov
|Semi-Final 2
|19:30
|Dubai
|Playoff
|45
|14-Nov
|Final
|19:30
|Dubai
|Final
T20 World Cup 2021 – Groups and Team list
International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided that 12 groups will be competing within the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In any case, 8 groups have as of now been finalized for the Super12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021. In this manner, the remaining 4 groups will be chosen through the qualifier stage of T20 World Cup 2021, which is able to take place from October 17 to October 22, and in add up to, 8 teams will be fighting to induce the remaining 4 slots within the Super12s.
Below is how the cricket teams are placed into groups:
|Group B
|Group A
|Sri Lanka National Cricket Team
|Bangladesh National Cricket Team
|Round 1
|Ireland National Cricket Team
|Scotland National Cricket Team
|The Netherlands National Cricket Team
|Papua New Guinea National Cricket Team
|Nambia National Cricket Team
|Oman National Cricket Team
*The top two teams from the respective groups go to Super 12s
|Group 1
|Group 2
|England National Cricket Team
|India National Cricket Team
|Australia National Cricket Team
|New Zealand National Cricket Team
|Super 12s
|South Africa National Cricket Team
|Pakistan National Cricket Team
|West Indies National Cricket Team
|Afghanistan National Cricket Team
|A1
|A2
|B2
|B1
T20 World Cup 2021 Tickets
The International Cricket Council (ICC) and The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have worked closely with have authorities to make beyond any doubt that fans can enjoy the games live within the stadium in a secure environment by taking after all COVID 19 protocols. Moreover, it has been told that all UAE venues will be operating at roughly 70% of maximum seated capacity.
The beginning cost of tickets is just 10 OMR, and 30 AED in Oman and UAE, and tickets can be acquired on https://www.t20worldcup.com/ticket
Book your Tickets after checking T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule by reading our article.
