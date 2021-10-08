T20 World Cup 2021: Shardul Thakur of CSK will not be Standby Player anymore, Will make entry to Team India | T20 World Cup 2021: This standby player will get entry in India’s main team! Pakistan’s nose will blow

New Delhi: In the 51st match of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals may have won against Chennai Super Kings, but one such Indian player from ‘Yellow Army’. Showed his flair, whose selection has not been done in the 15-member Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Shardul had stopped Delhi’s breath

In the match played on October 4 at the Dubai International Stadium, Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Shardul Thakur stopped Delhi Capitals’ breath on the strength of his bowling.

Jamai Dhak with economical bowling

Shardul Thakur gave 13 runs in his 4 over spell at a tremendous economy rate of 3.25 and showed the way to the pavilion to 2 batsmen. Shikhar Dhawan and Ravichandran Ashwin became his victims.

Great performance in IPL 2021

Shardul Thakur has played all the 13 matches so far this season and he has taken 15 wickets at an economy rate of 8.52 at an average of 28.33. Thakur was bought last year by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.6 crore and now he has become a valuable player of this team.

Standby Player in T20 World Cup

It is the bad luck of Shardul Thakur that he has been selected as the standby player for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, but it is not wrong to say that considering his current form. It will happen that he can also hit the entry in the main team of India.

Will do power in the name of Pakistan

In T20 World Cup 2021, Team India has to play its first match against Pakistan in Dubai. In such a situation, Shardul Thakur can prove to be the biggest weapon of the Indian team, because he has the talent to stun any team with his all-round performance.

Indian team for T20 world cup

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakraborty, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Stan by: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

Coach: Ravi Shastri.

Mentor: MS Dhoni.

Team India’s schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

India vs Pakistan – October 24, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

India vs New Zealand – 31 October, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

India vs Afghanistan – November 03, 7:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

India vs B1- November 05, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

India vs A2 – November 08, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Semi-finals 1- November 10, 7:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

Semi-finals 2- November 10, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Final – November 14, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai.