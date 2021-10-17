t20-world-cup-2021-suresh-raina-special-message-to-indian-team-as-csk-player-writes-win-world-cup-for-captain-virat-kohli – T20 World Cup 2021: Pre Legendary Indian cricketer’s message to Team India, wrote

In the T20 World Cup, the Indian team will play its first match against Pakistan on 24 October. Before that, former cricketer Suresh Raina, while giving a message to the team, wrote that, win the title for Virat Kohli.

In the T20 World Cup, the Indian team will play its first match against Pakistan on 24 October. Before that, former cricketer Suresh Raina, while giving a message to the team, wrote that, win the title for Virat Kohli.

Former India star cricketer Suresh Raina has given a message to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Raina has said in his column that Virat Kohli deserves to end his captaincy innings in the shortest format of the game by winning the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

Let us tell you that Virat Kohli will leave the captaincy of India’s T20 team after the World Cup. Regarding this, Raina said that this charismatic captain deserves a wonderful farewell from his teammates.

“The message for India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is simple – do it for Virat Kohli,” Raina wrote in his column for the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He wrote, “He will probably be the last time in this tournament as captain so it is very important for him to assure everyone that we can do this and we have to support him.” For this reason Indian fans cannot wait for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to begin. We have the players, we have the rhythm – all we have to do is get on the field and execute the plan.

India has the upper hand in UAE

Raina further said that, “Playing Indian players in the Indian Premier League in UAE can help during the World Cup. All our players have played in the recently concluded Indian Premier League in UAE and they are in top form playing eight or nine matches in this environment.

The former left-handed batsman also said that, “This gives India an edge over all other teams and from my point of view it makes India a strong contender to win the T20 World Cup. The situation in UAE is similar to that of India and Pakistan. This is a good opportunity for the Asian teams to play their natural game.

Raina believes that India’s success in the tournament will depend on the performance of the top three batsmen. “In my view, India’s batting success depends on the top three. Rohit Sharma has had a good run in ICC events in the past and the IPL has been good for him as well. ”

“We need Rohit, KL Rahul and Virat to bat for 15 overs and set the stage. They can set the pace for the Indian team by doing this.

“There are a lot of combinations in the middle order and obviously Rishabh Pant is going to play a key role there. Hardik Pandya is also very capable as a power hitter. But if the top three players are present in that phase of the innings, then there is no target that India cannot achieve.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakraborty won’t be easy to play

Raina feels mystery spinner Varun Chakraborty can play a key role for India in the tournament, given the nature of the pitches in the UAE. He said, “My experience in IPL was that if we talk about mystery spinners, it will be very challenging to play them in UAE and Oman. ”

Raina said, “This makes Varun Chakraborty a key player in the Indian bowling attack. He has shown that he can take advantage of the pace of the pitch. Varun has played only three T20 Internationals but I am not worried about the lack of experience. The team has a lot of experienced players, especially in the fast bowling attack.

Raina is also sure that India will achieve something special in this tournament. He said, “We have been waiting for this T20 World Cup for a long time. The last two years have been difficult but I think we will see something special in UAE and Oman.