t20 world cup 2022 india campaign start against pakistan at mcg on 23 october ICC release full schedule Know then there will be mega battle

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Host Cities: This time a total of 45 matches are to be played in 7 cities of Australia in the tournament. The cities to be competed are Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

T20 WC 2022: The Indian team will also start its campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with the match against Pakistan. In the T20 World Cup played in the UAE and Oman in the year 2021, India also played the first match against Pakistan. Then for the first time Pakistan was successful in defeating the Indian team in a World Cup match. This time the T20 World Cup matches are to be held in Australia.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the schedule of the T20 World Cup 2022. According to the schedule, India will play its first match against Pakistan on 23 October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The T20 World Cup is to begin from October 16. The final of the tournament will be played in Melbourne on 13 November.

This time a total of 45 matches are to be played in 7 cities of Australia in the tournament. The cities to be competed are Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. 2014 champions Sri Lanka will play against Namibia in the tournament’s opening match (qualifier) ​​on 16 October.

The first semi-final of the World Cup is to be played in Sydney on November 9 and the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on November 10. This will be the first time that a World Cup semi-final will be held at the Adelaide Oval.

Here is India’s schedule in the group stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2022

1st match: India vs Pakistan, 23 October, Melbourne Cricket Ground

Match 2: India vs Group A runner-up, October 27, Sydney

3rd Match: India vs South Africa, 30 October, Perth

Fourth Match: India vs Bangladesh, November 2, Adelaide

Match Fifth: India vs. Group B winner, Melbourne Cricket Ground

The T20 World Cup 2021 was played in the UAE and Oman, hosted by India. Australia won that World Cup. He defeated New Zealand in the final. The Indian team could not reach the semi-finals due to losses to Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage.

The ICC has not made any changes in the fixtures of the T20 World Cup 2022. Like last time, this time also there are two groups. There are 6-6 teams in both the groups. After the group stage, the top two teams in both the groups will advance to the semi-finals.

8 teams with India and Pakistan will play directly in Super-12 matches. The remaining 4 teams will be decided in the qualifiers to be held in February and July. Apart from India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England and South Africa have got place in Super-12. Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies will play the qualifiers before the main draw. The other 4 teams will also qualify for the Qualifiers.