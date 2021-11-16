T20 World Cup 2022 start from 16th October in Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground to host final on 13th November 2022 ICC confirmed dates and venues

This will be the first time that the T20 World Cup will be organized in Australia. Earlier this tournament was scheduled to be held in 2021, but due to the Coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic, the plans were changed.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the dates and venues of the T20 World Cup to be held next year. In the year 2022, T20 World Cup matches will be organized in seven different cities of Australia. The tournament will begin on 16 October with a match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The final match will also be played on 13 November 2022 at the same ground.

According to the ICC, Australia’s stadiums where the tournament matches will be played are Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. There will be a total of 45 matches on these grounds. The first of the two semi-finals will be played in Sydney on 9 November and the second in Adelaide on 10 November.

Apart from T20 World Cup 2021 champions Australia and runners-up New Zealand, teams from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan and South Africa will be in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The Cup deserves direct entry into the Super 12 stage of 2022.

At the same time, Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies can participate in the tournament from the first round. The final four spots for the tournament are filled through two qualifying tournaments. These tournaments will be played in Oman in February next year and Zimbabwe in June-July.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said, “We are looking forward to the return of ICC events in Australia. We are pleased to announce the seven host cities for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. After the success of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2020 and a two-year postponement, our eyes are now on planning the 2022 event. With 12 teams already confirmed in the line-up.

