T20 World Cup Afghanistan victory can break Team India dream Indian fans will pray for Pakistan victory PAK vs AFG

The skills of Afghanistan’s impressive batsmen will be put to the test in the face of a strong Pakistan bowling attack. Wins over India and New Zealand have boosted Pakistan’s morale, but there has been a sudden change in its performance.

There are two matches in the ICC T20 World Cup on 29 October. The second match of the day is to be played from 7:30 pm at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This match is between Pakistan and Afghanistan, but its result can also affect India.

Actually, Pakistan are on top in Group 2 of Super-12 by winning both their matches. Afghanistan is at number two. He has only played one match so far. He had won the previous match against New Zealand. Namibia is also at number three after winning one match. New Zealand is fourth and India is at number five.

Scotland are at the last position in the points table after losing their first two matches. If Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the October 29 match, they will top the points table. Its net run rate (+6.500) is better than that of Pakistan (+0.738).

In such a situation, India will have to win the match against New Zealand on October 31, otherwise its dream of reaching the semi-finals may be shattered, so Indian fans should pray for Afghanistan’s defeat and Pakistan’s victory. Will be

The Babar Azam-led side will certainly start off as winning contenders in the match. However, the Afghanistan team cannot be taken lightly. He is capable of challenging any team in the presence of batsmen with crisp shots and world class spinners.

Afghanistan’s batsmen dominated the Scottish bowlers in the previous match with their powerful shots, but now they face an attack that is considered the most dangerous in the competition.

Afghanistan batsmen cannot blindly bat in front of Pakistan bowlers. He has to bat carefully. Winning the toss and batting first would be the best option for Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s power

While Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran are adept at setting shots all around the field, world-class spinners like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-ur Rahman make Afghanistan a very balanced team.

Rashid and Mujeeb have the ability to curb even the best batsmen in the world. After that the batsmen can strategize according to the conditions. They don’t lack the spirit, but they don’t have the experience to handle the pressure of big matches.

power of pakistan

The way Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf have troubled the batsmen so far. Looking at him, it can be said that this trio of Pakistan’s fast bowling will face a tough test of Afghanistan’s batsmen.

Apart from this, Pakistan’s spin department has experienced off-spinners Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan, making the challenge for Afghanistan extremely tough. In such a situation, if Afghanistan has to win the match, then its bowlers will have to put pressure on the Pakistani batsmen.

Captain Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have played a good role in Pakistan’s top order so far. If both fail, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez will have to shoulder the responsibility.

A third consecutive win will boost Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals as they will then face relatively weaker teams like Scotland and Namibia.

The two teams are as follows:

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (Captain), Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.