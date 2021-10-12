T20 World Cup After changing coach Pakistan Cricket Board also made changes its team included captain who defeated India in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 India vs Pakistan

After the announcement of the T20 World Cup on 4 September 2021, the then head coach of the Pakistani team, Misbah-ul-Haq, resigned from his post. After this, the PCB has appointed former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq as the interim head coach.

Countries have got time till 10 October 2021 to make changes in the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. Before this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made 3 changes in its T20 World Cup team. It is special that he has also included captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who defeated the Indian team in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The PCB made three changes in its team for the T20 World Cup on Friday, 8 October 2021. In this, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman and Haider Ali have been included in place of Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah.

Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden and former South African fast bowler Vernon Philander will continue to be the team’s batting and bowling consultants for the tournament, as announced earlier. Several former Pakistan cricketers, including Rashid Latif and Shoaib Akhtar, had demanded several changes in the squad announced on September 4.

“Keeping in mind the performance and rhythm of the players, the selectors have made three changes,” said a statement issued by the PCB. “Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali have replaced Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain respectively, while the reserve player, Fakhar Zaman, has been retained in the main squad and Khushdil Shah has been kept in reserve,” the statement said.

Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign against India on 24 October. “The decision on the inclusion of Sohaib Maqsood in the team will be taken after medical advice,” the PCB said.

The top-order batsman has missed the National T20 tournament after October 6 due to lower back pain. Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said his performance was considered before making changes to the domestic T20 tournament.

“After reviewing the performance of the players in the highly competitive National T20 and in consultation with the team management, we have decided to include Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad for the T20 World Cup 2021,” he added. “These three players who are on the move bring with them a wealth of experience and talent. His arrival will give stability, balance and strength to the team.

This is Pakistan’s 15-man team for T20 World Cup

Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sarfraz Ahmed (wk) )), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood. Reserve players: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.