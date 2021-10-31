T20 World Cup Australia made shameful record in Dubai Eoin Morgan equals MS Dhoni T20I Records Know All Records Here

In this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, England won the toss and decided to bowl. His decision proved to be correct and the entire team of Australia could only score 125 runs in 20 overs.

England won the ICC T20 World Cup by 8 wickets against Australia on the night of 30 October 2021. In the last 15 matches at the Dubai ground, the chasing team has won for the 14th time. This win paved the way for England to reach the semi-finals. At the same time, a shameful record was recorded in the name of the Australian team on the Dubai ground.

The match also brought a personal achievement for England captain Eoin Morgan. He equaled former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record in T20 Internationals in this match. In this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, England won the toss and decided to bowl. His decision proved to be correct and the entire team of Australia could only score 125 runs in 20 overs.

Barring captain Aaron Finch (44), Matthew Wade (18), Ashton Agar (20), Pat Cummins (12) and Mitchell Starc (13) none of his batsmen could reach double digits. For England, Chris Jordan took 3 wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs. England made 126 runs in 11.4 overs for the loss of just 2 wickets and won the match.

His wicketkeeper Jos Buttler played an unbeaten innings of 71 runs with the help of 5 fours and 5 sixes. This is Australia’s third lowest score in the T20 World Cup. He has scored less than 126 runs for the first time in Dubai. Australia’s lowest score in T20 World Cup is against India.

In the match played against India in Mirpur in 2014, the Australian team was bundled out for 86 runs. Earlier, he scored 117 for 7 in 20 overs against Pakistan in Colombo in 2012, which is his second lowest score in the T20 World Cup.

England won against Australia in Dubai with 50 balls to spare. This is his third win in T20 Internationals with the most balls remaining. Earlier, he had won against West Indies in this T20 World Cup with 70 balls to spare. In the year 2021 itself, he has won against the West Indies in Basseterre, the capital of St. Keats and Nevis, with 57 balls to spare.

Eoin Morgan, who made England the ODI World Cup champions for the first time under his leadership, touched another milestone with this victory. He reached joint number one with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in terms of winning most matches as captain in T20 Internationals.

Eoin Morgan has so far won 42 T20 Internationals for England as captain. Mahendra Singh Dhoni also led Team India to victory in as many T20 International matches under his captaincy. Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has also won his team in the same number of matches. Virat Kohli has led India to victory in 29 matches so far under his captaincy.