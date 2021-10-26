T20 World Cup: Before the match against New Zealand, Australian legend ‘warning’ Team India, also advised Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has warned Team India before the match against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup. He has also advised Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Brett Lee believes that the Indian team has the potential to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, but for that, they will have to play to their full potential. Meaning Hardik Pandya will have to bowl. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has to pick up the pace.

In a special conversation with PTI, Brett Lee talked about the Indian team’s bowling attack. He said that despite losing by 10 wickets to Pakistan in the first match, India can make a comeback.

Regarding Hardik Pandya’s role in the team, he said, “Indian team is strong only when Hardik Pandya is bowling, if he is fit. If he doesn’t fit then various alternatives have to be considered. However, I believe that he should remain in the team only as an all-rounder.

He said about Bhuvneshwar, ‘Bhubaneswar’s biggest quality was that he can swing the ball from both sides. Very few fast bowlers in the world can do that. To be successful on these pitches, he has to bowl at a speed of 140 kilometers per hour. He has to pick up the pace and also need variety.

He said, ‘It has done many experiments against Pakistan, but failed. He is effective only when he delivers the ball up to knee height in which the batsman is more likely to be caught leg before or behind the wicket. Brett Lee said that Mohammed Shami is so successful in T20 cricket because he bowls from the length of the Test match.

He said, ‘Test match length means the ball between full length and good length. I believe in the opening overs with the new ball, success comes from the ball of Test match length. He also condemned the treatment meted out to David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

“I defended him throughout the IPL because he was treated very badly. His captaincy was taken away. He was not placed in the playing XI. The stadium was not allowed. An orange cap holder is not treated like this.

