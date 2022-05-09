T20 World Cup: Big blow to Team India before Tournament, Suryakumar Yadav out of IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2022 season after injuring a muscle in his left arm. He suffered an injury during the match against Gujarat Titans on 6 May. In that match, he scored 13 runs in 11 balls for his team. Mumbai won that match by 5 runs.

This is the second time that Suryakumar has been ruled out due to injury in recent months. Suryakumar Yadav’s injury is not good news for Team India either. The T20 World Cup is to be held in Australia in October this year. If he is not able to participate in the T20 World Cup due to his injury, then it can prove to be a big setback for Team India. Suryakumar Yadav is counted among the big match winners of Team India.

In a statement issued by Mumbai Indians ahead of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, it was said that suryakumar The decision to remove Yadav from the team has been taken in consultation with the fitness team of the BCCI. Before the start of IPL, Suryakumar Yadav spent 3 weeks in recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

He suffered a hairline fracture on his thumb in the final match of the T20I series against West Indies. As a result, he missed the first week of IPL 2022. He 6 April Ko was included in the playing XI of Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best performing batsmen in IPL 2022 for Mumbai Indians. He scored 303 runs in 8 matches at an average of 43.29. It also includes his three half-centuries. Suryakumar is now in the race to be fit for the five-match T20 International series against South Africa to be played at home from June 9. His eyes are also on the T20 World Cup to be held this year.