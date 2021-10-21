T20 World Cup cricket stopped the rush of films

Theaters that are completely closed in Maharashtra are going to open with 50 percent capacity from today. The makers have announced the release of their films. The release of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ on Diwali and Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ on Christmas has been fixed. A month may be facing a weak business as the T20 World Cup has started and cricket fever has hit the country right now. The filmmakers know this, so they have decided to release their films after the T20 World Cup.

Along with Mumbai filmmakers, when theater owners shouted that states like Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka have opened their cinema halls with 100 percent capacity but Maharashtra cinemas are 100 percent closed. So they should be opened. Then the state government announced that from October 22, theaters would open with fifty percent capacity. Spectators will have to wear masks. Sanitizer will have to be used and cinema owners will have to sanitize the cinema hall after every show. Only two vaccinated people will be able to enter theatres. Those who did not get vaccinated will be allowed inside after checking the temperature. Along with the theater owners, the producers were also very happy and started thinking of distributing the batashes. But not a single big producer has come forward to release his film on October 22.

After Diwali, the makers of big films have definitely put a line. On Diwali, November 5, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ will be followed by ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and ‘Dhamaka’ on 19 November. On November 26, John Abraham’s ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Antim’ will compete. On December 3, Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan’s ‘Tadap’ and Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ will come on 10 December. Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ set against the backdrop of 1983 World Cup cricket will release on December 24 and Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ on the last day of the year.

Out of the two films announced on October 22, one is ‘Bhavai’ based on Gujarati folk drama, and the other is Sharman Joshi’s ‘Bablu Bachelor’. ‘Bhawai’ and ‘Bablu Bachelor’ are getting heavy on India Pakistan cricket match, so their business is in a shambles. In fact, the multiplexes of the PVR chain have taken rights from the International Cricket Council for the live telecast of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket, which began on October 17 and will run for about a month. PVR is seeing more earnings in showing cricket matches related to India along with films.

For PVR, the India-Pakistan match on October 24, the day after tomorrow, is like a superhit film Hath Lane. There is tremendous curiosity among the audience about this match and people are ready to watch it on the big screen of the theaters as India vs Pakistan cricket match is happening after a long time.

PVR has arranged to show the match on 75 screens in 35 cities with tickets ranging from Rs.200-500 to Rs.1,000. Ticket prices are different in different areas. For example, its Lux and Lux ​​Superior tickets cost Rs 1000 in a mall in Andheri West, a suburb of Mumbai. The same price in Ahmedabad is Rs 349. 499 at PVR Plaza in Delhi or Rs 499 to 749 at PVR City Center Gurugram.