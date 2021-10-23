T20 World Cup Delhi Capitals Steve Smith Marcus Stoinis hits runs 150 strike rate Australia beat South Africa by 5 wickets Preity Zinta batsmen Aiden Markram Hard work went in vain

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bowl. South Africa’s team could only manage 118 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. The Australian team made 121 runs for 5 wickets in 19.4 overs and won the match.

Australia started their campaign with a win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. They defeated South Africa by 5 wickets in a match played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 23 October.

Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis, who were part of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, and Chennai Super Kings’ star bowler Josh Hazlewood played an important role in his victory. Josh Hazlewood was also named player of the match.

Marcus Stoinis played an unbeaten innings of 24 runs in 16 balls with the help of 3 fours. He shared an unbeaten 40 off 26 balls with wicketkeeper Matthew Wade for the fifth wicket. Wade remained unbeaten on 15 off 10 balls with the help of two fours. Before Stoinis and Wade, Steve Smith handled the team by scoring 35 runs in 34 balls with the help of 3 fours.

In this match, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bowl. Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc could only manage 118 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Hazlewood took 2 wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs. Starc took 32 and Zampa took 2-2 wickets for 21 runs. Maxwell took 24 and Cummins took one wicket each for 17 runs.

For South Africa in IPL 2021, only Punjab Kings batsman Aiden Markram, co-owned by Preity Zinta, managed to score a respectable score. He scored 40 runs in 36 balls with the help of 3 fours and a six. Apart from them, only captain Temba Bavuma (12), Heinrich Klaasen (13), David Miller (16) and Kagiso Rabada (19) could touch the double figure.

Chasing the target, the Australian team scored 121 runs for 5 wickets in 19.4 overs and won the match. The start of the Australian team was also not good. He lost the wicket of Captain Finch in the second over itself. Finch could not even open the account. In the fifth over, David Warner also took the path of the pavilion on a personal score of 14 runs.

At one point Australia’s score was 38 for 3 in 7.5 overs. Smith then handled the innings with Maxwell. Smith shared 42 runs in 7 overs for the fourth wicket with Maxwell.

When the team’s score was 81 runs, then Tabrez Shamsi bowled Maxwell on a personal score of 18 runs. After this, Stoinis and Matthew Wade showed sharp hands and in a way won the losing match.