T20 World Cup final New Zealand Tim Seifert to step up after Devon Conway injury debacle team suffered major setback mistake of WicketKeeper may cost whole team

New Zealand Cricket informed about Devon Conway’s exit from the final. The Cricket Board said that Conway’s right hand was injured during the semi-final match against England. X-rays confirmed a fracture in his right hand.

The New Zealand cricket team will play the final of the ICC T20 World Cup on 14 November 2021. But before the match, he has suffered a major setback. A small mistake from Devon Conway, who has been in excellent form and played a key role in New Zealand’s win in the semi-finals, can cost the entire team.

Actually, Devon Conway will not be able to play in the final against Australia on Sunday. Not only this, he has also been ruled out of the 3 T20 match series against India. Tim Seifert will be part of the team in his place. However, adjusting Seifert in the playing XI is an unnecessary headache for coach Steadt and captain Kane Williamson. Actually, Seifert has not played a single match in this World Cup after the loss to Pakistan.

Not only this, Conway batted against England at number 4. Seifert, on the other hand, came in to bat at the seventh position in the order against Pakistan. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said, ‘Do we bring Glenn Phillips up and put Seifert behind him. This is something that Ken and I have to work on the next day.’

Conway scored 46 runs in the semi-final match against England. He had rescued the team in trouble after falling early two wickets. When he was out, the team had to score 72 runs in 38 balls to win. He was stumped by Jos Buttler off Liam Livingstone.

Conway was deeply disappointed with the manner in which he was dismissed. In this despair, he had hit his right hand hard on the bat. Due to this, his hand was injured. Devon Conway has been a regular member of New Zealand’s T20 team for some time now. This left-handed batsman plays the role of an anchor. He averages 50.17 and strike rate of 139.35 in T20 Internationals.

New Zealand Cricket informed about Devon Conway’s exit from the final. The Cricket Board said that Conway’s right hand was injured during the semi-final match against England. X-rays confirmed a fracture in his right hand. Gary Stead has expressed his disappointment over Conway’s exit from the tournament in this way. He said that the entire team is with Devon Conway on such an occasion.

Gary Stead said, ‘Conway is deeply disappointed to be out like this. Devon is very passionate about playing for the Blackcaps (New Zealand cricket team). He is very disappointed about this, so we are trying to support him. On the field, he reacted in anger like this. What Conway did is not good. It is unfortunate to be injured for sure.