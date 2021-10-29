T20 World Cup Hardik Pandya will get place in playing XI only if he is fit for bowling Shardul Thakur can debut in World Cup match against New Zealand IND vs NZ

Hardik Pandya bowled in the nets on Wednesday. He will be monitored during the practice session ahead of India’s next match against New Zealand on Sunday. If the team management is confident about his bowling fitness, then only he will get a place in the playing XI.

Hardik Pandya is unlikely to be picked in the playing XI for the match against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. According to the news of the Indian Express, the team management does not want him to play as a pure batsman in the team. Meaning he will be selected in the playing XI only after he is fit in bowling. If Hardik is not fit to bowl, Shardul Thakur can make his T20 World Cup debut in the match against New Zealand.

Hardik Pandya bowled in the nets on Wednesday. According to the news, Hardik Pandya will be monitored during the practice session before India’s next match against New Zealand on Sunday. If the team management is convinced about his bowling fitness, then only he will be included in the team (Playing XI). Shardul Thakur will also be closely monitored on the nets. This is because if Hardik Pandya fails to achieve the benchmark, Shardul Thakur is likely to be picked in his place.

Hardik Pandya bowls in the nets during Team India’s training session on 27 October 2021 after a long gap. However, bowling in a high-pressure match is a different matter. The team management wants to be confident about preparing for the same type of match. Wednesday’s net session was definitely about focusing on Hardik Pandya’s power and conditioning. The focus was on gradually regaining his bowling fitness.

The 28-year-old has bowled just 19 overs in seven T20 Internationals and 23 overs in 6 One Day Internationals this year. He did not bowl a single over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Nevertheless, while choosing the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, national selector Chetan Sharma had spoken about his bowling. Chetan Sharma had said during the team announcement, Hardik is fit and will complete his quota of overs.

However, as the tournament drew to a close, the selection committee started the exercise of adding an additional fast bowler. The result of that was that Shardul Thakur was included in the team at the expense of Axar Patel. Shardul was earlier selected in the T20 World Cup squad as a stand boy and Axar Patel was part of the main team. But later Akshar was made stand boy and Shardul was included in the main team.

Virat Kohli made the bold decision to go without a sixth bowling option in India’s opening match of the tournament. He defended the decision to include Hardik Pandya in the team as a specialist batsman. He said that given the batting ability he has in the death overs, there was no problem in Hardik Pandya playing only as a batsman. The Indian captain had rejected the suggestion that Hardik Pandya would be dropped if he did not bowl.