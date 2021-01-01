T20 World Cup India Full Schedule: India’s full schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021; India’s full schedule for T20 World Cup: Find out when Team India will meet in T20 World Cup here
The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup. The Indian team will begin its campaign in the tournament on October 24 with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai. India’s next match will be against New Zealand in Dubai on October 31, followed by Afghanistan on November 3 in Abu Dhabi.
Who is in which group?
Group A includes 2014 champions Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman. The top two teams in both groups will qualify for the Super 12 stage.
|Encounter
|Date
|Time according to India
|Location
|Against Pakistan
|October 24
|6 p.m.
|Dubai
|Vs New Zealand
|October 31
|6 p.m.
|Dubai
|Vs. Afghanistan
|November 3
|6 p.m.
|Abu Dhabi
|Vs. B1
|November 5
|6 p.m.
|Dubai
|Vs A2
|November 8
|6 p.m.
|Dubai
