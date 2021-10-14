T20 World cup India vs Pakistan Babar Azam claims defeat Team India Pak captain describe UAE pitch as home wicket says Whatever happened till now all old things

Pakistan and India will face in the T20 World Cup on October 24. Azam was quoted as saying by the ICC, “We have been playing cricket in the UAE for the last three years and are well aware of the situation here.”

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam is confident that his team will beat arch-rivals India in the first match of the T20 World Cup. The reason for his belief is the wickets of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Pakistani captain says that he has played most of the cricket in UAE in the last 3-4 years. This is the reason that they have a better idea of ​​the situation there. He also says that what happened in the match against India in the World Cup so far, they are all old things. Forget them.

Pakistan and India will face in the T20 World Cup on October 24. Azam was quoted as saying by the ICC, “We have been playing cricket in the UAE for the last three years and are well aware of the situation here.” He said, ‘We know what the wickets will be like there and what adjustments will have to be made by the batsman. Only the team that plays better on the day of the match will win. I think we will win.

Since the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore, teams have been refusing to tour Pakistan for security reasons. For this reason, Pakistan has played most of the cricket in the UAE. Pakistan has never beaten India in an ODI or T20 World Cup, but Azam feels that all is a thing of the past.

“We know the pressure,” he said. Hopefully, by winning this match, we will create the momentum. Your confidence as a unit matters a lot before the tournament. Our confidence and morale are high. We are not thinking about the past, but about the future. We are preparing for the future. Forget old things.’

About his team full of young and experienced players, he said, “All the players have done well in domestic cricket. We have a lot to learn from the senior players who have played the World Cup before.

Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden has been appointed as Pakistan’s batting consultant and former South African pacer Vernon Philander has been appointed as bowling consultant. Azam said, ‘Hayden and Philander have a lot of experience. We will try to learn from them. Our players are good at learning fast.