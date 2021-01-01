T20 World Cup India vs Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir says why India is superior against Pakistan in T20 World Cup; India-Pakistan match in T20 World Cup, Gautam Gambhir explained why Team India is heavy
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has said that Pakistan will be under a lot of pressure when they play against India in the ICC T20 World Cup on October 24. The first match of Group 2 will be between India and Pakistan. In addition to the two teams in the group, there will be New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifying teams.
He said, ‘If you look, India is much better than Pakistan this time. Yes, anyone can beat anyone in T20. We can’t take any team lightly. Sometimes a team like Afghanistan gets heavy. It is the same with Pakistan but the pressure will be on the Pakistani team. Gambhir said India won their first match against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup and then focused comfortably on the rest of the tournament.
“When we won the 2007 T20 World Cup, our first match was against Scotland, which was washed out,” said Gambhir. Our first match after that was against Pakistan. It is important to play Pakistan at the beginning of the tournament. “You don’t have to think much about Pakistan. You can focus on the rest of the tournament after you’ve already played with them. I am so happy for both countries that they will play against each other.
India and Pakistan have not had a bilateral series since 2013 and their match is only seen in ICC tournaments. India played and won their last match against Pakistan in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. The ICC T20 World Cup kicks off in the UAE and Oman on October 17 and the final will be played on November 14 in Dubai.
