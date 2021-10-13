T20 World Cup: Indian players will be seen in new avatar, BCCI launches Team India jersey

Team India’s players will be seen in a new avatar in the ICC T20 World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) launched Team India’s new jersey for the T20 World on 13 October. The T20 World Cup is to be played in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 17. The BCCI had told a few days ago that the new jersey of Team India will be announced on October 13.

The new jersey that Team India has got is slightly different from the old one. The jersey that Team India was wearing till now was dark blue. The new jersey is also of the same colour, but has a different design. It also has a light blue stripe in the middle. The old jersey had a tricolor on the shoulder, whereas this jersey does not have any design on the shoulder.

Presenting the Billion Cheers Jersey! The patterns on the jersey are inspired by the billion cheers of the fans. Get ready to #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport. Buy your jersey now on https://t.co/u3GYA2wIg1#MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/XWbZhgjBd2 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021

The post T20 World Cup: Indian players will be seen in new avatar, BCCI launches Team India jersey appeared first on Jansatta.



#T20 #World #Cup #Indian #players #avatar #BCCI #launches #Team #India #jersey