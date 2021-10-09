T20 World Cup: Jammu-Kashmir pacer Umran Malik who impressed Virat Kohli made Team India net bowler | This young player’s lottery started after impressing Virat Kohli, will now be with Team India in T20 World Cup

New Delhi: In the second phase of IPL 2021, Jammu and Kashmir’s pacer Umran Malik, who wreaked havoc with his fast bowling, has got a lottery. This young bowler has got the reward of bowling impressively from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Umran becomes net bowler of Team India

Umran Malik has been selected as the Net Bowler of Team India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He had bowled very fast in IPL 2021 in the past.

‘Umran Malik to stay in UAE’

A source told news agency ANI, ‘Yes, he will stay here as a net bowler with the team. He was very impressive in the IPL and we felt it would be a good idea to have the batsmen face him in the nets. It will also be a good opportunity for him (Umran) as he will bowl to quality batters like Kohli and Rohit.

Ball bowled over 150

It is worth noting that Umran Malik got a chance to play in the team after T Natarajan was suffering from Corona virus. In his debut match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he bowled the ball at a speed of 151.03 kmph, in his second match against RCB (RCB) he bowled the ball at a speed of 152.95 kmph.

Waqar Younis compared

Before Umran Malik, this record was in the name of Navdeep Saini. Who surprised everyone by throwing the ball at a speed of 152.85. But the Umran of Jammu and Kashmir has gone ahead of them. Seeing this speed, he started being compared to former Pakistani bowler Waqar Younis.

it's great to see some one from india running at full stream and bowling at 150kmph+ just like the great waqar Younis long way to go Umran malik@umranmalik__ #UmranMalik #SRH #waqaryounis pic.twitter.com/GQQ1Kd6EiY — crackzz pratheek (@pratheek_0) October 6, 2021

Virat gave this unique gift

Virat Kohli was so impressed by the bowling of Umran Malik that he gifted him his signed RCB jersey and the picture of both of them is becoming increasingly viral on social media at this time. So at the same time, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated RCB by 4 wickets in this match.

#RCBvsSRH

This is beautiful. Smile in the face of Umran Malik when Virat Kohli signing the jersey. #UmranMalik @umranmalik__ pic.twitter.com/f2Tr1mBbcm — Syed Aamir Quadri (@aamir28_) October 6, 2021

fast bowling passion

Umran Malik had said in a conversation with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ‘I used to bowl fast from the beginning. Even when I used to bowl with the Cosco ball, I used to bowl fast. I used to play one over matches at that time and run to bowl fast yorkers. In the year 2018, under-19 Tries Gua and I were bowling. A selector saw me. I was bowling in joggers shoes, then my friend gave me spike shoes and then I came in the under-19 team. Then I was playing under-23 cricket.

Irfan Pathan gave important advice

Was practicing continuously in the year 2018. After U-23, I played Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy. I am thankful to Sunrisers Hyderabad for giving me a chance. Irfan Pathan came to me and he told me where I can improve. Earlier I was scared to bowl Warner and Williamson in the net, I prayed to God to bowl a good ball. I kept learning and it helped me.

When will Umran break Nortje’s record?

If we talk about the fastest bowlers in IPL, then South Africa’s fast bowler Anrich Nortje is in this list. He bowled the ball at a speed of 156.22 kmph. But Umran Malik is at the forefront of Indians at this time.