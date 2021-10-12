T20 World Cup MS Dhoni not charge a single coin for Team India mentor role: BCCI secretary Jay Shah BCCI is grateful

India won the T20 World Cup in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The ICC T20 World Cup was started from the year 2007. However, after that the Indian team has not yet won the T20 World Cup. Dhoni retired from international cricket on 15 August 2020.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said that MS Dhoni will not receive any salary or fees for his role as the mentor of the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup starting October 17 in Oman and the UAE. are taking. Jay Shah said that the former captain has agreed to render his services to the team during the World Cup. BCCI is grateful to MS Dhoni for this.

The BCCI has taken the services of the former India captain only for the T20 World Cup. This unexpected decision was announced by the Board Secretary Jay Secretary at the time of the team announcement last month. Jay Shah was quoted by ANI as saying, “MS Dhoni is not taking any honorarium for his services as a mentor to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. Shah said that he is grateful to Dhoni for the said work.

India won the T20 World Cup in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The ICC T20 World Cup was started from the year 2007. However, after that the Indian team has not yet won the T20 World Cup. Dhoni retired from international cricket on 15 August 2020.

However, 40-year-old Mahi is still playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. His team has reached the final in this season i.e. IPL 2021. Dhoni has led CSK to the IPL final for the 9th time under his leadership.

The special thing is that CSK’s performance in IPL 2020 was very poor. She finished seventh in the group stage. Dhoni is currently in UAE with CSK. He will join the Indian team after the completion of IPL 2021.

Earlier India Today reported that it was Jay Shah who thought of using MS Dhoni’s experience only two months before the announcement was made. Shah had a virtual conversation with Dhoni. This gave him an opportunity to work with the Indian team as a mentor in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Jay Shah approached skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma after getting Dhoni’s nod in the T20 World Cup. Both agreed to this proposal of Jay Shah. The BCCI secretary then spoke to India’s head coach Ravi Shastri. Shah told the former India captain that MS Dhoni will travel as a mentor and play the same role with equal responsibility.