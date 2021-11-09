T20 World Cup MS Dhoni with ball tries his hand bowling ICC release Watch Video Social Media Users made Such comments

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a video after the match between India and Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2021. In this video, former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen trying his hand at bowling. This video of Dhoni bowling is viral on social media. The video has got more than 4 lakh likes. At the same time, more than 1300 comments have come on the video.

After reading the comments, it can be guessed that the fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni have liked this new avatar of their star cricketer. They are commenting in his praise. Some called him a one man army and some called him a perfect cricketer. Somebody wrote that seeing Mahi bowling is missing Andre Russell and Sunil Narine of West Indies. At the same time, someone told him to be reminiscent of Kevin Pietersen. You too must watch this video, because Dhoni may never be seen again while bowling in the nets of Team India.

mrs_rayhan_27 wrote, ‘MSD is the best.’ itz_pri_yam_vada_71s wrote, ‘He has always been perfect.’ heartieee_king_ wrote, ‘Bowling is also an option.’ mandaya__gowdru wrote, ‘Show me one last time.’ mukunthan.5310 wrote, ‘Look like Andre Russell?!’

itz_ur_chintu_ wrote, ‘He is fit then why did he retire?’ shuaib_malik25 wrote, ‘Best captain of all time, best wicketkeeper of all time, best cricketer of all time. Love you MS Dhoni.’ im_thiru29 wrote, ‘Seeing the hairstyle and bowling action, it seems that Sunil is Narine.’ kandiya_gulshan_khan_21 wrote, ‘That’s Russell’s style.’

beingsreehari241 wrote, ‘MS Dhoni reminds me of Kevin Pietersen.’ vishal..sisodiya wrote, ‘You are the last hope.’ pooventhuj wrote, ‘Mahi started preparing for the next World Cup.’ karurganesh wrote, ‘Mahi’s leg cutter uprooted the stumps.’ adnap_ecnirp8991 wrote, ‘Ninth bowling option for Chennai Super Kings.’ acharyapritam123 wrote, ‘Dhoni, oh my God, miss you.’

Let us tell you that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been seen bowling very little. Whether it is a matter of bowling in the match or net practice. Dhoni might be seen playing for the last time in IPL 2022.