T20 World Cup Mumbai Indians WicketKeeper Quinton de Kock apologises will take knee for Black Lives Matter thanks to his South Africa captain Temba Bavuma

Deacock said, ‘If I kneel down I help educate others. I will be happy if I make their life better.’ Before the match in the T20 World Cup, South Africa had instructed the players to sit on their knees on the field. Deacock refused to do so.

South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock has apologized to his teammates and fans for causing “sadness, hurt and anger”. Cricket South Africa (CSA) had instructed its players to kneel on the field before every match in the T20 World Cup. Quinton de Kock refused to obey that instruction. De Kock sat out of the match against West Indies in the T20 World Cup.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Quinton de Kock said, ‘If I kneel down I help educate others. If I make their lives better, I will be very happy to do so.’ After an emotional conversation with CSA on the night of 27 October 2021, De Kock said he had a better understanding of the board’s intentions. He would love to play cricket for his country again.

According to Deacock, he is not very good with words, but has tried his best to explain in his statement that he realizes his mistake. “I would like to thank my colleagues for their support during this eventuality,” he said. Especially my captain Temba Bavuma. He is an amazing captain. If he, the entire team and South Africa have the approval, then I would like to play cricket for my country again.

Deacock described his journey to understand the complexities of racism in South Africa in the context of his family. He said, ‘I was silent on this important issue till now. But I guess now I have to explain. I come from a mixed caste family. My step-sisters and my step-mother are black.’

“For me, the issue of equality has mattered since childhood. This is not just because there is an international movement going on about it. Rather, the rights of all people and equality among them are more important than any individual. It has always been explained to me that we all have certain rights, which are important.

De Kock was the only player in the South African team who had not previously made any gesture against racism. His reason for doing this was because he doesn’t need to prove his feelings against racism when he learns and loves people from all walks of life everyday.

Earlier in the World Cup, CSA had given players a choice between kneeling, raising a fist and standing in a careful position. However, when the CSA board saw pictures of players standing in different poses in their opening match against Australia, they made it mandatory for the entire team to take a knee.

The South African team was informed about the board’s decision five hours before the match against West Indies. De Kock decided during the bus ride from Abu Dhabi to Dubai that he would not follow it.

However, he later realized that by not playing the match, he had put his team as well as the opposition in a difficult position. He said, ‘I did not intend to insult anyone. Some people may not understand that we were told about it before the match on Tuesday morning.