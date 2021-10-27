T20 World Cup: New Zealand’s shock after defeat to Pakistan, Martin Guptill’s play in the match against India is doubtful

In the ICC T20 World Cup on 26 October 2021, New Zealand suffered a five-wicket defeat against Pakistan. The sorrow of his defeat has not even diminished that he seems to be getting another blow. Its star batsman Martin Guptill is doubtful to play in the match against India on Sunday i.e. 31 October 2021.

Guptill was injured during the match against Pakistan. Guptill has a toe injury. He was injured on Haris Rauf’s yorker. He also got bowled on the same ball. After getting out, he was seen limping towards the pavilion. Guptill scored 17 runs in 20 balls with the help of 3 fours in the match against Pakistan. However, he could not score a single run in 6 balls in his debut.

Martin Guptill is New Zealand’s most experienced international opener in the limited overs format. After the match, Gary Stead, the coach of the New Zealand team from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), told reporters, ‘We will see how serious his injury is. He seemed a little uncomfortable at the end of the game. It may take 24 to 48 hours to see how serious his injury is.

Let us inform that earlier on Tuesday, New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the entire World Cup due to a calf muscle strain. After him, the injury of Guptill has come as a second setback for New Zealand.

Stead said he was disappointed that the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) technical committee had not cleared Adam Milne in time to play as Ferguson’s replacement in the match against Pakistan.

He said, ‘We tried a lot to reconcile with the ICC about our replacement player, but it did not happen. It was really disappointing for us, because Adam Milne is the one who is waiting for his chance as a replacement.’

Stead, however, was happy with his team’s performance against Pakistan. He also admitted that barring Pakistan, other Group 2 teams in Super-12 are now battling for second place and a place in the semi-finals.

Such is the performance of Martin Guptill against India

Guptill has played 12 T20 Internationals against India so far. In this he has scored 208 runs at an average of 17.33. His highest score against India is 45 runs. In One Day Internationals, he has scored 925 runs in 34 matches against India at an average of 28.90. This includes his one century as well.

Martin Guptill’s highest score in ODIs against India is 111 runs. Guptill has also played 10 test matches against Team India. In this format, he has scored 482 runs against India at an average of 25.36.

India vs New Zealand match is to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Guptill has played only 3 T20 matches so far on the Dubai ground. In this he has scored 57 runs at an average of 19.

