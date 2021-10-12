T20 World Cup Pakistan Cricket Board again changed its team Sania Mirza husband got lottery Sohaib Maqsood ruled out World Cup squad Shoaib Malik named replacement

Shoaib Malik was the captain of the Pakistan team in the first T20 World Cup in 2007. He was a member of the team that became the T20 World Cup champions in 2009. He has also been a part of the Pakistani team in its 2012, 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has again made changes in its team selected for the World Cup. After the new change, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik has won the lottery. He has now become a part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup team. The PCB has named Shoaib Malik in place of Soheb Maqsood, who has failed to recover from a lower back injury.

Maqsood’s lower back MRI scan revealed that he would take longer to recover from the injury. He was earlier included in the 15-man main team. He was injured during a match of the National T20 Cup at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 6 October. Sohaib Maqsood’s exit from the team is a big blow for Pakistan. The selectors, however, would expect Shoaib Malik’s experience with both bat and ball to prove to be a plus point for the team.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday, ‘Sohaib’s exclusion from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is disappointing, as he worked hard for it. He was in great rhythm. According to the statement, ‘Sohaib had an MRI scan of his lower back on Thursday. Sohaib was injured in the match against Northern in the National T20 World Cup on 6 October. Due to this he could not even play in the match against Central Punjab on 7 October.

Giving an update on his injury, the chief selector said, “I am sure that after rehabilitation, he will be fully recovered to take part in future competitions.” After talking to the team management, we have decided to include Shoaib Malik in his place. I am sure Shoaib’s experience will come in handy for the entire team.

This is Pakistan’s 15-man team

Babar Azam (Captain, Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain, Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab) , Imad Wasim (Northern), Mohammad Hafeez (Central Punjab), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (WK, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK, Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber) Pakhtunkhwa), Shoaib Malik (Central Punjab). The team has Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab) as reserve players.