T20 World Cup: Pakistan Cricket Team should be scared of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, as they returned in form, IPL 2021 | Alarm bells for Pakistan in T20 World Cup, these 2 Indian cricketers returned to form

New Delhi: Before the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the tension of the Pakistan cricket team increased as it has to face Team India in the first match of this tournament and 2 players of India in their colors. have returned.

Superhit match on October 24

On October 24, Pakistan will play its first match against Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. This match will be played at Dubai International Stadium. In this match, 2 Indian players are fully ready to rock.

These 2 Indian players returned to form

Team India players Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have now returned to form. Playing for Mumbai Indians, both of them hit a quick fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

north sun

Ishan Kishan scored a brilliant 84 runs in 32 balls at a strike rate of 262.50, during which he hit 11 fours and 4 sixes, while Suryakumar Yadav scored 82 runs in 40 balls at a strike rate of 205.00. Played in which 13 fours and 3 sixes were hit.

Pak team’s tension increased!

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, if the same form of these two players against Pakistan Cricket Team continues, then it is a danger bell for Pakistan and India’s neighboring team. The tension is bound to rise.

Indian team for T20 world cup

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakraborty, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Stan by: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar

Coach: Ravi Shastri.

Mentor: MS Dhoni.

Team India’s schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

India vs Pakistan – October 24, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

India vs New Zealand – 31 October, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

India vs Afghanistan – November 03, 7:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

India vs B1- November 05, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

India vs A2 – November 08, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Semi-finals 1- November 10, 7:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

Semi-finals 2- November 10, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Final – November 14, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai.