T20 World Cup Pakistan journalist Hamid tried to give political color press conference raise Taliban issue Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi speaks off Watch Video

T20 World Cup: Pakistan journalist Hamid tried to give political color to press conference, raise Taliban issue. Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi speaks off.

A journalist tried to politicize the press conference after the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Dubai on the night of 29 October. On this, the Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi gave him such an answer that he could not say anything at all.

On the night of 29 October in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan. At one point she was on her way to victory, but Pakistani batsman Asif Ali dashed her hopes.

This video of the press conference is viral on social media. People are damning that journalist a lot. In the press conference, a journalist named Hamid asked the prophet, ‘Nabi will tell me that, obviously the Afghanistan team is playing. Playing very well. He did very well in both the matches. There is such a fear that you guys have changed the situation in the government, so when you go back you will be questioned or is there any such pressure?’ The journalist meant the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

Hamid further said, the second question I have is that this new era has started. In this, relations with Pakistan are good, so improving these relations will strengthen the Afghanistan team?

To this the prophet said, ‘I think we can talk about cricket except in the situation there.’ To this Hamid said, ‘I am talking about cricket.’ Meanwhile, the ICC official told Hamid, ‘I am sorry to ask you to leave midway.’

To this the prophet said, ‘So if you can talk about cricket, it is better. Leave this situation there. We have come here for the World Cup. Have come here with full preparation for the World Cup. Came here with full confidence. No problem. So if you have some questions related to cricket then you can ask. Hamid was furious at this.

He said, ‘You tell me the question related to cricket. Relations with Pakistan have improved. How much will it benefit the Afghanistan team? To this the prophet again reminded him, ‘This is not a question related to cricket.’ Meanwhile, the ICC official also said, ‘Sad, Hamid, I am stopping you. Thank you for your questions.’