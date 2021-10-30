T20 World Cup Pakistan left back Team India after defeating Afghanistan Babar Azam also equals Virat Kohli Learn about more records AFG vs PAK

The Pakistan cricket team not only scored a hat-trick of victory by defeating Afghanistan on the night of 29 October, but also left Team India behind. At the same time, his captain Babar Azam has equaled Virat Kohli, leaving Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch behind. With this victory, Pakistan also stopped Afghanistan’s winning campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the last 17 matches in T20 Internationals.

Afghanistan has suffered this defeat after achieving 17 consecutive victories in the UAE. At the same time, Pakistan achieved 14th consecutive victory in the UAE. Rashid Khan of Afghanistan became the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals. He achieved this feat in his 53rd match.

The special thing is that even in ODIs, he holds the record of taking 100 wickets in most matches. Rashid completed his 100 wickets in the 44th ODI. He is joint third with Tim Southee in terms of taking most wickets in T20 Internationals. Before him are Shakib al-Hasan (117) and Lasith Malinga (107). Rashid and Saudi have 100 wickets each.

Pakistan’s win against Afghanistan is their 22nd victory in the T20 World Cup. With this victory, he left the Indian team behind. India has won 21 matches so far in the T20 World Cup. Sri Lankan team is on top in this matter. He has 27 wins to his name.

Babar Azam scored a half-century in the match against Afghanistan. With this, he equaled the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli. He became the joint-highest batsman to play 50+ innings in T20 Internationals as captain along with Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli and Babar have played 50+ innings 13-13 times as captains in T20 Internationals so far.

However, Babar overtook Virat in one respect. He achieved this position in 26 innings, whereas Virat had to play 44 innings to achieve this feat. However, the record of playing the most 50+ innings in T20 Internationals still holds the name of Virat Kohli. Kohli has played 50+ innings 29 times so far. Rohit Sharma 26, Babar Azam 23, David Warner and Paul Stirling have played 20-20 50+ innings.

Babar Azam has become the ninth cricketer to score 1000 runs as captain in men’s T20 Internationals. He is the fastest player to reach this milestone in just 26 innings. Earlier Virat Kohli was the fastest. He achieved this position in 30 innings.

In this case, Australian captain Aaron Finch (51 innings) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (50 innings) are jointly second. Both have played 50+ innings as captain 11-11 times. England captain Eoin Morgan has played 50+ innings 9 times as captain. He has reached here in 60 innings.