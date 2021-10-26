T20 World Cup Points Table Afghanistan victory spoiled India Dream Team India reached number 5 in Group 2 difficult road to semi-finals India vs New Zealand

Afghanistan won by 130 runs against Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup on the night of 25 October 2021. With this win, she reached the top of her Group 2 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 points table. Pakistan, who won by 10 wickets against India, slipped to number two. At the same time, the mathematics of the Indian team has gone awry after reaching the top of Afghanistan. His road to reaching the semi-finals looks tough.

Afghanistan, Pakistan, Namibia, New Zealand and Scotland are in Group 2 along with India. India will have to win all their remaining matches to reach the semi-finals. Of these, India’s victories against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia can be considered certain. However, after the kind of game that Afghanistan has shown against Scotland, it will not be easy for Team India either.

The match between Pakistan and New Zealand is to be held on the evening of 26 October. If Pakistan wins that match, then their chances of reaching the semi-finals will increase significantly. India’s next match is now against New Zealand on 31 October. India’s record against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup has been very poor.

In such a situation, the team of Virat Kohli will create history this time. He has to beat the Kiwi team. If it doesn't, then its game over.

Such is the mathematics of victory and defeat

If India beats New Zealand and New Zealand beats Pakistan, the matter will become interesting. Then the name of the team reaching the semi-finals will be decided by the net run rate. In this, Pakistan has the upper hand, as they beat India by 10 wickets.

Even if New Zealand defeated both India and Pakistan, Team India’s dream of reaching the semi-finals would remain incomplete. In such a situation, New Zealand and Pakistan will move forward. If New Zealand team beat India. Even if New Zealand loses to Pakistan, only New Zealand and Pakistan will reach the semi-finals.

If India, Pakistan and New Zealand win all their matches against the rest of the other teams. In such a situation, even if Team India loses to New Zealand, it will be out. Even then Pakistan and New Zealand will reach the semi-finals from Group 2.

If both India and Pakistan beat New Zealand, then the Kiwis will be eliminated and India-Pakistan will reach the semi-finals. This is the reason that the match between India and New Zealand on 31 October is being considered as a quarter-final in a way.

It is also worth noting

Talking about the overall India and New Zealand match in T20 International, Team India’s record is not commendable. So far 17 T20 International matches have been played between India and New Zealand. Out of these, the Indian team has been successful in winning only 6. At the same time, New Zealand’s team has been successful in winning 8 matches.

Two matches were tied. However, India managed to win both the matches in the One Over Eliminator. One match was cancelled. However, there is also a fact that Team India has not lost a single T20 match against New Zealand since 10 February 2019. In such a situation, Indian fans should remain positive and expect Team India to win.