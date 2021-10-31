T20 World Cup Points Table Pakistan England Secure semi-final battle of these 6 teams including Team India NZ BAN AUS SA AFG reach last-4 continues Know position of teams

Pakistan has won against India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group 2 in the Super-12 of the T20 World Cup. He now has to play Namibia and Scotland. Looking at the way he has performed so far, his victory against both these teams is also considered certain.

It is almost certain that England and Pakistan reach the semi-finals in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. At the same time, 6 teams including India remain in the last-4 race in the tournament. England are at the top of the points table of Group One in the Super-12 by winning all their three matches. Pakistan are also at the top of the points table of Group Two in Super-12 by winning all their three matches. England and Pakistan both have 6-6 points.

In the Group 2 of Super-12 in the ICC T20 World Cup, Team India is currently ranked 5th in its group. In such a situation, there is a competition between India, New Zealand and Afghanistan for the second place. India-New Zealand and Afghanistan-Namibia are on 31 October.

In these matches, even if India wins against New Zealand and Afghanistan Namibia, Team India will still be at number three in the points table, because Afghanistan’s net run rate is better than Pakistan.

After this, Team India has to match with Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. If Team India wins these three matches, then it will reach the last-4. If New Zealand wins against India, then Team India’s chances of reaching the last-4 will be slim.

England’s net run rate (+3.948) in Group 1 in the Super 12s is about four. South Africa is at number two. His net run rate is +0.210. Australia is at number three. His net run rate is -0.627. South Africa and Australia both have 4 points each. South Africa now have to face Bangladesh and England. On the other hand, Australia will face Bangladesh and West Indies.

Looking at the way South Africa has made a comeback after losing the first match, its victory against Sri Lanka is also considered certain. On the other hand, Australia can also win against Bangladesh and West Indies. In such a situation, the better net run rate team of the two will be able to make it to the last-4.