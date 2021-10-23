T20 world cup Preity Zinta batsman Aiden Markram took brilliant catch former Australia captain also stunned Watch Video AUS vs SA

A thrilling match was played between Australia and South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Australia won the toss and decided to bowl. South Africa scored 118 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Australia won the match by making 121 runs for 5 wickets in 19.4 overs.

South Africa had a disappointing start in the ICC T20 World Cup. He had to face defeat by 5 wickets at the hands of Australia in his first match. However, in his victory, Aiden Markram showed a great game. Along with batting, he also presented excellent fielding skills. Batsman Steve Smith was also stunned by the manner in which he caught the catch at long on the boundary.

Not only this, seeing Aiden Markram’s brilliant style of catching the catch, he is being praised on social media. Aiden Markram is part of the Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Even during IPL 2021, this young South African batsman impressed everyone with his performance.

A thrilling match was played between Australia and South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl.

Coming to bat first, South Africa’s team could only manage 118 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Australia scored 121 runs for 5 wickets in 19.4 overs on the basis of Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade and won the match.

South Africa got off to a bad start in this match. They lost 3 wickets for 23 runs in 4.1 overs. After this Aiden Markram took over the innings. He scored 40 runs in 36 balls with the help of 3 fours and a six. South Africa could cross the 100 mark only on the basis of his innings.

After doing wonders with the bat, Markram created a sensation in the fielding. Nortje brought the 15th over for South Africa. Steve Smith tried to hit his fifth ball for a six over long on, but Markram took a wonderful catch by jumping in the air. Seeing his catch, the spectators on the field including the commentators also started praising this South African player.