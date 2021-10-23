T20 World Cup Preity Zinta spinner Adil Rashid wreaks havoc with bowling take 4 wicket in 2 run Embarrassing record in name of Kieron Pollard Team 10 batsmen got out less than 10 run England vs West Indies

Adil Rashid, however, missed out on a hat-trick. He took the wicket of Kieron Pollard in the first ball of the 13th over. On his next ball, he showed Obed McCoy the way to the pavilion without opening an account.

England spinner Adil Rashid wreaked havoc in the Super 12 Group 1 match in the ICC T20 World Cup. He took 4 wickets for 2 runs in 14 balls in the match against West Indies. Along with this, Adil Rashid also took the record of best bowling from England in T20 World Cup. Adil Rashid was a part of Punjab Kings co-owned by Preity Zinta in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Before Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan had the best batting record for England in the T20 World Cup. Jordan took 4 wickets for 28 runs in the match against Sri Lanka in the 2016 T20 World Cup. England qualified for the semi-finals by defeating Sri Lanka in that match.

England bowled Kieron Pollard-led West Indies innings for just 55 runs in 14.2 overs on the basis of Adil Rashid’s killer bowling. Chasing an easy target, England won the match by scoring 56 runs for 4 wickets in 8.2 overs.

England’s team has won 5 matches against West Indies in the T20 World Cup. In the T20 World Cup, she has reached number four in terms of getting the target in the shortest ball. Before that there are Sri Lanka (twice) and New Zealand.

10 West Indies batsmen could not touch the double figure. Only Chris Gayle could touch the double figure. He scored 13 runs in 13 balls with the help of 3 fours. Andre Russell could not even open the account.

Apart from Adil Rashid, his teammates Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills took 2 wickets for 17-17 runs in 4 overs. This is the second lowest score for West Indies in T20 Internationals.

Earlier in 2019, England had bundled out his innings for 45 runs. Not only this, this is the third lowest score of a team in the T20 World Cup. The Netherlands holds the embarrassing record for the lowest score in the T20 World Cup.

In 2014, the Netherlands team was all out for 39 runs against Sri Lanka in Chittagong. At the same time, during the qualifiers this year, Sri Lanka had bundled out the Netherlands’ innings for just 44 runs in the match played in Sharjah. Now in Dubai, England made an embarrassing record by bowling West Indies out for 55 runs.