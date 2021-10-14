T20 World CUP Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India’s T20 WC squad Big Breaking news

Shardul Thakur has played 22 T20 International matches so far. He played his last T20 International against England in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

Shardul Thakur has replaced Axar Patel in the 15-man Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will now replace Shardul Thakur in the standby players’ list. The standby players also include Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar.

The decision to carry out this swap was not an injury, but was implemented after discussions between the All India Selection Committee and the team management. The likely reason for Shardul Thakur’s inclusion in the team is the uncertainty over Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya has not started bowling yet.

Shardul Thakur has played 22 T20 International matches so far. He played his last T20 International against England in Ahmedabad earlier this year. Shardul Thakur has slowly emerged as an all-rounder option for India across formats. His batting credentials got a significant boost at the Oval Test last month when his two fifties helped India secure a victory on the final day.

Hardik Pandya will not get a place in the playing 11? Indian veteran said – this player can get a chance in T20 World Cup

Now this is Team India for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar , Mohammed Shami.

This veteran took a jibe when Shardul was out, said – often cricketers do not get a chance to play in the stadium named after him

Shardul Thakur has been a key character in the Chennai Super Kings’ race to reach the finals in IPL 2021. He has taken 18 wickets (highest for a franchise this season) at an economy of 8.75 in 15 matches so far in IPL 2021. However, he is not getting batting opportunities for CSK.

BCCI has taken another big decision with this. Along with these players of Team India, there are some other cricketers who will be a part of the bio-bubble. He will be with the team during training. These players are Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and Krishnappa Gautam.

A source close to the selection committee told PTI, “The selectors felt that the team lacked one fast bowler. Because of Hardik Pandya not bowling, he needed an all-rounder in the main team. The source said, “The characters are on standby. If Ravindra Jadeja gets injured, he will be back in the main team again. Till Jaddu plays, the letter will not be needed.’