T20 World Cup Shikhar Dhawan Sufiana style was not selected in team india for T20 World Cup People made such comments Watch Video

Shikhar Dhawan, one of the star openers of the Indian cricket team, is out of the team India selected for the ICC T20 World Cup. However, he is not disappointed at all. He does not want to leave any chance to please the fans through social media.

Shikhar Dhawan, one of the star openers of the Indian cricket team, is out of the team India selected for the ICC T20 World Cup. However, he is not disappointed at all. Dhawan is also very active on social media. He recently shared a video of himself on Instagram. In the video you will see his Sufiana style. Also can’t stop laughing.

Shikhar Dhawan wrote in the caption of the video, ‘My sufiana pun has come out completely.’ After this, he has posted many types of emoji. It also includes a laughing, tongue-in-cheek emoji. West Indies’ Brian Lara and Oman cricket team’s fast bowler Sufyan Mahmood, who set the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket, have also given their reactions on this post.

Lara laughed while Sufyan Mahmood posted emojis with red heart eyes. In the video, Dhawan is lying on the bed covered in a cover. There is also someone lying next to him. Suddenly Dhawan wakes up and starts singing the viral qawwali O Dar Dar De Ke Tukde… on the internet.

Seeing this, the person lying next to him gets up and sits down. After a few seconds, Dhawan slaps her again and lies down in her cover. His video went viral in no time. Social media users are making funny comments on his videos.

dabhi_bharat_1 wrote, ‘Brother, in which line did you come?’ tiwari.mratunjay wrote, ‘If you pay attention to cricket, then maybe come back to the Indian team.’ mr_virendra_maharaj_sahab wrote, ‘Wow Gabbar has fun.’ dixitanuj2024 wrote, ‘This is the post-divorce shock.’ mr_l.unex_29 wrote, ‘Gabbar ji has come to the line of reels.’

If we talk about Dhawan’s workfront, then in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, he was the highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals. He scored 587 runs in 16 matches at an average of 39.13.

His highest score was 92 runs. He finished second in terms of hitting the most number of fours in the tournament. He hit a total of 63 fours. Chennai Super Kings opener Rituraj Gaikwad was at number one. Gaikwad hit 64 fours in 16 matches.