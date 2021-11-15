T20 World Cup Shoaib Akhtar furious for awarding David Warner man of tournament tells Babar Azam rightful owner Social Media Users made such comments

Shoaib Akhtar is upset with David Warner being named Player of the Tournament. According to him, Babar Azam should have been adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Babar Azam scored 303 runs in the tournament at an average of 60.60. At the same time, David Warner scored 289 runs at an average of 48.17.

Australia won the title of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on the night of 14 November. Its opener David Warner was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. He played 7 matches in the tournament. In this, he scored 289 runs at an average of 48.17. He hit 32 fours and 10 sixes in T20 World Cup 2021. He had a strike rate of 146.70 during the tournament.

However, his selection as the Player of the Tournament has gone down well with former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar. According to him, Babar Azam should have been adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Babar Azam scored 303 runs in 6 matches in the tournament at an average of 60.60 and strike rate of 126.25. He hit 28 fours and 5 sixes in the tournament.

Shoaib Akhtar tweeted after David Warner was given the man of the tournament title. He wrote, ‘Really looking forward to seeing Babar Azam become the man of the tournament. Definitely a biased decision.’ His tweet is viral on social media. Different types of comments are being made by people on his tweet. Some people have agreed with him, while some people even made fun of him.

@vinaysabnis tagging Akhtar and Babar Azam wrote, ‘When you were booking tickets to watch the final, you were absolutely sure that your team would play it. It is non-refundable. @Ankit_ash1 wrote, ‘Babar was trying for a strike rate of 125 and man of the tournament without winning a single man of the match award.’

Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2021

@NextBiIIIionairs wrote, ‘What’s inappropriate? Stat Padding 300 Runs. Didn’t even win the single man of the match. Pakistan lost the semi-finals not because of Hasan Ali or anything else but because of their slow batting. Mohammad Rizwan is a great player, I don’t know why Pakistan is hyping the wrong players….

@ThisIsOshaz wrote, ‘Sir, what else can be expected from the British? First they looted our subcontinent, now they are looting our people from their rights. so disappointing. My heart grieves everyday at this loss. @IamYasif wrote, ‘Highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup. Babar Azam: 303, David Warner: 289, Totally biased verdict.’