On Ron Finch will lead Australia’s strongest team to the T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE. Opener David Warner and former captain Steve Smith are back in the squad announced Thursday. While Smith recently recovered from a elbow injury, Captain Finch recently underwent knee surgery. She is OK now. In addition, a new name, Josh Inglis, has been added.

Uncapped English has no match experience internationally, but chief selector George Bailey and former captain Ricky Ponting have read songs to his date. They both believe that the advent of English has made the balance more aggressive.



Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis has been selected in the 15-man squad as a backup for veteran Matthew Wade. Ponting is happy to have England included in the Australian squad for the T20 World Cup. Ponting tweeted: “Glad to see England get the chance. He scores for fun and if he’s picked up, that’s great. Overall this is a great team and I think they are capable of winning the T20 World Cup.

Captain Aaron Finch, Steven Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell have all returned to the squad for the T20 World Cup. Maxwell, along with Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and Mitchell Sweepson, will be the team’s spin bowling options. Australia will begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup on October 23 with a match against South Africa in the Super-12 stage. Australia are in Group 1 along with defending champions West Indies, 2010 champions England, South Africa and two other teams that qualified from the first round.

Aaron Finch (a), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Michelle Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ken Richardson, Steve Smith, Michelle Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Michelle Sweepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

