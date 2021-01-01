t20 World Cup squad Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted his famous lines on Twitter

Highlights R Ashwin has been selected in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad

Ashwin posted his own quote on social media

Not getting a place in the T20 squad since 2017, Ashwin was only playing Test matches

New Delhi

We are also rivers, we know our skills, the way we walked, the way will be there. These words of the famous poet Bashir Badr must have inspired you. Yes, such things can be written in any language but they move you. She inspires you to move on and never give up. It often happens in cricket that even your skills can’t get you a place in the team. There was a time when R Ashwin’s name was firmly established in international cricket (ODI-T20), but he never got a chance after 2017. So Ashwin is consistently doing well in the IPL.

Ashwin wrote an amazing quote

Now the T20 World Cup squad was announced late on Wednesday evening. The selection committee has appointed former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the team’s guide. R Ashwin has also been named in the World Cup squad. Ashwin will now be seen in a blue jersey at the T20 World Cup after 2017. Ashwin is very active on social media. He also sometimes gives his opinion on important issues. Ashwin has posted a picture after being selected in the team. There is a quote written in that picture. Which was written by Ashwin himself.

R Ashwin in Indian team: Guru is far behind, disciples too: Double surprise, today Ashwin will be very happy to be by his side for 4 years!

Ashwin tweeted

Ashwin wrote in a tweet that in 2017 I wrote in my diary millions of times before putting it on the wall! Quotes have more power when we read and appreciate them when we assimilate them and apply them in life. Happiness and gratitude are just two words that define me now. Below that is a quote written in the picture.

T20 World Cup squad to be announced, can Ravichandran Ashwin make it? Laxman Shivaramkrishnan replied

What did Ashwin write?

The picture reads, ‘There is light at the end of every tunnel. But only those in the tunnel who believe in light will live to see it. ‘Believe in the light. Ashwin had written this quote on the wall of his room in 2017. He was dropped from the T20 squad the same year.