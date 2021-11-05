T20 World Cup Sri Lanka victory against 2-time champion West Indies Australia beat Bangladesh big margin became obstacle way of South Africa View points table here

The exit of defending champions West Indies from the semi-final race is shocking. Before the tournament, he was seen as a big contender for the title. This is the 7th edition of the T20 World Cup. The West Indies team has reached the semi-finals 4 times out of the 6 editions held earlier.

In the 34th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Australia thrashed Bangladesh badly on the evening of 4 November. He won by 8 wickets. The special thing is that he achieved the target in just 38 balls after bowling Bangladesh out for 73 runs in 15 overs. At the same time, on the night of 4 November in the 35th match, West Indies lost by 20 runs against Sri Lanka. With this defeat, West Indies were out of the race for the semi-finals in this tournament.

The loss of defending champions West Indies from the race for the semi-finals comes as a surprise as they were seen as the top contenders for the title before the tournament. This is the 7th edition of the T20 World Cup. The West Indies team has reached the semi-finals 4 times out of the 6 editions held earlier. Not only this, she also became the champion twice. The West Indies team had earlier failed to progress beyond the group stage in the first edition of 2007 and Super-8 in 2010.

Bangladesh’s team has already been eliminated from the race for the semi-finals in this tournament. At the same time, Sri Lanka’s victory also knocked West Indies out of the tournament. However, Sri Lanka’s victory and Bangladesh’s defeat created problems for South Africa. Here we will understand how apart from England, which team can reach the semi-finals from Group 1.

After the win against Bangladesh, Australia moved up to the second spot in the points table of Group 1 of the Super-12 tournament. He got 6 points in 4 matches. South Africa also have 6 points from 4 matches, but Australia gained a lot in net run rate due to a big margin win against Bangladesh. His net run rate became +1.031. At the same time, the net run rate of South Africa is +0.742.

Check Here Latest Points Table

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table (till 11 am of 5th November 2021). (Source- ICC)

Both Australia and South Africa will play their last matches of the group on 6 November. Where will Australia clash with West Indies? On the other hand, South Africa will face the challenge of England, who are at the top of the group. If Australia wins against West Indies and South Africa loses to England, Aaron Finch’s team will qualify for the semi-finals.

On the other hand, if Australia wins against West Indies, but South Africa beats England, then the team reaching the semi-finals will be decided on the basis of net run rate.

In Group 2, on 5 November, there is a clash between New Zealand and Namibia and India and Scotland. These matches are very important for both the teams. It is a do or die fight for both the teams.