T20 World Cup Sunil Gavaskar suggests 2 changes in team India against New Zealand Match Aakash Chopra says Ishan Kishan in place of Hardik Pandya in Playing XI makes no sense – IND vs NZ: Sunil Gavaskar suggests making 2 changes in playing 11, Indian the giant said

Hardik has not played any international T20 match since the home series against England. Neither did he bowl for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. In the T20 World Cup, he did not bowl in both the practice match and the match against Pakistan.

Before the match against New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup, many experts have suggested some changes in Virat Kohli’s playing XI. The Men in Blue will take on the Black Caps on Sunday, 31 October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Before the match against Kane Williamson & Co, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that Team India should make some changes in their playing XI.

Gavaskar feels star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be dropped from the do or die match against New Zealand. At the same time, former Test opener and commentator Aakash Chopra argues that there is no point in excluding Hardik Pandya. By doing this you will question your selection process itself.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar said if Hardik is unable to bowl, young batting sensation Ishan Kishan should replace him. Gavaskar also suggested that Shardul Thakur should be included in the playing XI in place of Bhuvneshwar, who is currently struggling with his form.

Gavaskar told Sports Tak, ‘If Hardik Pandya is not bowling, he batted only in the match against Pakistan due to shoulder injury. Ishan Kishan is in great form, so I would definitely consider him ahead of Pandya.

Gavaskar further said, ‘Team India should not make too many changes, as it will send the message that the team is nervous only after a loss in the competition.’ The 72-year-old Gavaskar feels that if India can win their remaining four matches, they can easily make it to the knockouts and also reach the final.

“If you make changes, it will show that the team is nervous,” Gavaskar said. No need to panic, because you have a good team. Yes, you have lost a match to a good team, but that doesn’t mean that going forward, India won’t win the match or won’t win the tournament. If you win the next 4 matches, you can reach the semi-finals. From there, possibly even in the finals. So, there is no need to make too many changes.’

Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel, ‘This story will continue. When you look at Hardik Pandya and see that he is not bowling, you are bound to feel whether he really fits into the team?’

He said, ‘The question is not wrong. He hasn’t scored too many runs in 2021. But I will consider his performance against Pakistan. How can you judge a player of a quality like Hardik on the basis of just eight balls?

Akash said, ‘The fact is that he has not made an impact with the bat this year. When he is not bowling then you are left with 5 bowling options. But Ishan in place of Hardik? No. If he replaces Hardik, he will have to open with Rohit. Then Rahul at No. 4, Pant at No. 5 and Suryakumar at No. 6? Does it really make sense?’

Aakash said, “If one defeat makes such a big difference, it just shows that we don’t have faith in our selection process.” The inclusion of Ishaan will completely change the Indian selection philosophy. However, India can make changes in their bowling attack.

He said, ‘I think India should stick with Hardik against New Zealand. Ishaan will have to wait for his chance.