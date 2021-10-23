T20 World Cup: Suresh Raina announced the champion team, Dinesh Karthik said this about Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) key player Suresh Raina has predicted the name of the team to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. At the same time, Dinesh Karthik, former captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who played the final of IPL 2021, has termed Team India all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja as the players of the match.

Suresh Raina said in the program of ‘Aaj Tak’, ‘The World Cup is happening in Dubai. The conditions in Dubai are very similar, the players who are in the World Cup team have already played a lot of IPL matches. This experience will come in handy. Till now MS Dhoni is also with the team. The confidence of the team has also increased a lot. When Dhoni bhai became the captain of the team, then as many youngsters as we were, then cricketers like Rahul Dravid used to be our mentors. Raina said, ‘I mean to say that whoever is playing such a big ICC trophy, they will get a lot of support.’

On the question of India becoming champion again, Robin Uthappa said, ‘T20 is such a game, in which every over is important. In one stage the whole face of the match changes. I think planning should be good. Luck is a big factor. Captains who take decisions on the field should go in favor of the team. Preparation is a big part of T20 cricket, but I believe you cannot take any team lightly. You missed a bit and the victory slipped out of your hands. This has happened to us in ICC tournaments.

In response to this question, Dinesh Karthik said, ‘I completely agree with whatever Robin said. I think this game is a very funny format. Take the example of CSK. CSK scored a score of 192. By half the match i.e. 10 overs, we were around 90 runs. According to a batting unit, you think 100 runs are to be scored in 10 overs now, but there are 10 wickets.

Karthik further said, ‘But there Shardul Thakur comes with an over and you lose two wickets in his over. After that it seems that now you have to make a partnership or take a risk. What if one wicket fell on taking a risk? Then there is a lot of pressure. Dhoni genius was present there, he has the ability to increase pressure on the opposition team.

Karthik said, ‘The example of Sunil Narine shows why Dhoni is the favorite captain after all. The bowlers are bowling the same balls, but the way they set the field. He (Dhoni) knew the strength of Sunil Narine. According to where he would kill, the field was completely decorated. And that fate was also with them. World’s best fielder Ravindra Jadeja was standing there. Who else would have known whether the catch would have been missed or would have been caught. was 50-50. But Jadeja is there, that catch was bound to happen.

“That’s the beauty of this game,” he said. Small decisions like these at different times during the match tell whether you are ahead or behind in the game. When there is so much, you can understand how difficult it is to predict, but like everyone sitting here including you, I also believe that India is on the road to victory. We have a huge chance to become world champions.

