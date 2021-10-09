T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are in red hot form before match against Pakistan | These Indian players returned to lethal form just before T20 WC

New Delhi: The countdown to the T20 World Cup has started now. This tournament is starting from 17th October. India will face the biggest enemy Pakistan in its first match. This match will take place on 24 October. Before this match, the players of Pakistan have not got much chance to prepare, but all the players of the Indian team have wreaked havoc in the IPL. But some players have returned to such a lethal form that Pakistan must have gone into tension just thinking about them.

Form achieved just before the World Cup

Indian players are in excellent form just before the T20 World Cup and now India’s chances of winning the World Cup have increased even more. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who played in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, have now found their rhythm. Both these players were not able to do anything special in the whole second half, but now their bat is hitting runs fiercely. With this, there has also been a break on the questions which were being raised on the selection of Suryakumar and Ishaan.

The bat opened fire against Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians may have been out of the IPL 2021 playoffs, but the form of some of its players before the World Cup brought a smile on the face of Indian fans. In the last league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai’s Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan batted amazingly. Ishan Kishan scored 84 runs in 32 balls with the help of 11 fours and 4 sixes and Suryakumar Yadav scored 82 runs in 40 balls with the help of 13 fours and 3 sixes. On the basis of these two, Mumbai scored 235 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

This batsman in the best rhythm

Team India’s opening batsman KL Rahul is in such form just before the T20 World Cup that the opposing team will be trembling with his name. Rahul’s bat has spoken fiercely in IPL. KL Rahul has scored 626 runs in 13 matches playing for Punjab Kings this season. In the last season too, Rahul had a lot of runs off the bat and he has continued his excellent form in this season as well. The Orange Cap of IPL 2021 is once again occupied by Rahul.

turmoil on 24 october

On October 24, Pakistan will play its first match against Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. This match will be played at Dubai International Stadium. The eyes of the whole world are on this match.