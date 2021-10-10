T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav tells about his plans after a bad IPL Season

New Delhi: IPL 2021 has reached its last phase. After the playoff matches of this tournament, the final match will be played on 15 October. Soon after the end of IPL, the T20 World Cup will start in UAE and Oman. Before this tournament, Team India’s middle order batsman Suryakumar Yadav has given a big statement about his performance.

suryakumar made plan b

Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav is focusing on the ICC T20 World Cup to be held this month after the team’s exit from this season of IPL. Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 42 runs on Friday, in this match Ishan Kishan contributed 84 and Suryakumar Yadav contributed 82 runs. But on the basis of net run rate, Mumbai’s team could not qualify for the playoffs. If this match is removed, then the performance of Suryakumar Yadav has been very poor in the entire second phase.

Suryakumar said, ‘I am as good as I should be. In the end the show should go on and whatever happened, there should be happiness on the face. We have nothing to lose. We had set a goal behind which we had to go. The pitch was good. It’s good to have a winning team. The World Cup is a big tournament. We can’t change anything. The process and routine will all remain the same. I am preparing for it.

Mumbai is out

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that even though the team could not reach the end of the tournament, he will continue to support his players. Ishaan had completed his half-century in just 16 balls, which was the fastest. He was adjudged player of the match.

turmoil on 24 october

On October 24, Pakistan will play its first match against Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. This match will be played at Dubai International Stadium. The eyes of the whole world are on this match.